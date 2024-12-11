Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a possible move to Percy Tau's Al Ahly ahead of next year's FIFA World Club Cup in the United States of America

The former Real Madrid star is in his last year of his contract with Saudi Pro League side, and can start negotiating with a new club if his contract is not renewed in January

The African giants have come out to react to rumours linking the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to their club

Percy Tau's club, Al Ahly, have responded to reports linking former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo to their club ahead of the FIFA World Club Cup next year.

The Egyptian giants are among the 32 teams participating in the competition, while Ronaldo's Al Nassr failed to qualify for the tournament.

The Portuguese international's football rival Lionel Messi will participate in the competition after FIFA gave Inter Miami the host ticket.

Al Ahly respond to rumour linking Cristiano Ronaldo to their club ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America. Photo: Al Nassr FC.

Source: Getty Images

Al Ahly react to Ronaldo transfer links

Ronaldo is in the final year of his contract with Al Nassr, which means he will be free to talk to other clubs starting in January if the Kings of Najd fail to renew his contract.

Reports claim that the former Manchester United star is considering joining Al Ahly so he can participate in next year's Club World Cup. The Red Devils are placed in the same group as Messi's Inter Miami.

It is reported that the CWC group stage could be the last chance to showcase a battle between Ronaldo and Messi if the former joins the Egyptian giants.

According to a report by KickOff, the possibility of a Ronaldo vs Messi clash has been ruled out after a source close to Al Ahly ruled out a possible move for the Portugal national team captain.

The source admitted that no club will reject the chance to sign Ronaldo, but his financial demands make it impossible for the Red Devils.

"Any team would like to sign Cristiano Ronaldo because he is a big name and a football legend," the Al Ahly source said.

"But Ronaldo's name was not put on the negotiating table with Al Ahly, and the marketing and contractual value of the Portuguese star is huge."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's annual salary at Al Nassr is still more than the Cairo-based club's entire budget.

"Ronaldo receives an annual salary with Al Nassr, which is several times the budget of the entire football sector within Al Ahly," he added.

