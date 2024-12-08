South African international Percy Tau received a heroic reception when he returned to South Africa with the Egyptian side Al Ahly.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player was part of the Red Devils squad that faced Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League on Saturday. The game ended in a goalless draw.

The Bafana Bafana forward has been having issues with the Egyptian giant's coach, Marcel Koller, since the beginning of the season but played a part in the game against the Sea Robbers.

Tau receives heroic reception from Pirates fans

Despite being a former Mamelodi Sundowns player, Tau was well-received when he was substituted for Al Ahly.

