African Giants React to Percy Tau’s Rumours Amid Links With Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs are still one of the clubs interested in signing Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau from Egyptian giants Al Ahly

One of the South African international's suitors have come out to comment on the rumours linking the player to their club

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star is still on the bad side of Al Ahly's head coach Marcel Koller as he continue struggle for playing time

South African international Percy Tau has been linked with a move out of Al Ahly since he reportedly fell out with the Red Devils head coach, Marcel Koller.

The Swiss mentor is said to have told Al Ahly board that Tau is no longer in his plans this season; and his contract situation with the club has yet to be sorted.

Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs are said to be monitoring the Bafana Bafana star situation at the Egyptian club, but they are yet to make a bid for the forward.

Zamalek speak on Tau's talks amid links with Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs might have received good news over the possibility of bringing Tau back to the Premier Soccer League as Zamalek have come out to deny their interest in signing the former Mamelodi Sundowns star.

According to Afrik-Foot, one of the top members of Zamalek's board, Ahmed Suleiman, in an interview with MBC Masr, has confirmed that the Royal Club have not made any offer to Al Ahly for Tau and are not ready to sign any player from their Egyptian league rivals.

"There has never been a bid from Zamalek for Percy Tau," he said.

"Currently, no one at the club is considering signing players from Al Ahly, just as the Red Devils are not looking at signing players from us.

"No player joins Zamalek without José Gomes being fully convinced. As a board, we cannot impose a player on the coach."

