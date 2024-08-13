Percy Tau Reportedly Demands Huge Sum From Al Ahly Amid Kaizer Chiefs Links

Percy Tau has requested a considerable amount of money from Al Ahly as his future with the club is yet to be defined

The former Club Brugge forward is expected to leave the Red Devils this summer, but only if they reach an agreement

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly monitoring the South African international's situation with the Egyptian giants

South African international Percy Tau has reportedly requested enormous money from Al Ahly amid links with Kaizer Chiefs.

The Bafana Bafana star has been tipped to leave the Egyptian giants this summer amid uncertainty surrounding his future at the club.

Tau was not in the team when they defeated ZED 2-1 over the weekend in the Egyptian Premier League. The club's manager claimed that the player's absence was due to injury.

Percy Tau reportedly requested a considerable amount of money from Al Ahly amid serious uncertainty surrounding his future at the club.

Tau requests R18m from Al Ahly

According to a report by Soccer Laduma, Tau reportedly demanded a total payment of R18 million ($1.1 million) from Al Ahly for the remaining year left on his contract with the club.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star still has one year left on his contract with the Red Devils, which is proving to be a stumbling block for both parties.

Tau and the Egyptian giants' coach, Marcel Kohler, are reportedly at loggerheads, and the club are looking for a solution to part ways with the 30-year-old despite him claiming he would retire at the club.

Reports have it that Al Ahly are unwilling to pay the full payment the Bafana Bafana star requested as they believed it's way too much; instead, they've informed the player to reduce the amount by half and would be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer.

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly monitoring Tau's future at Al Ahly and are willing to bring him back to the Premier Soccer League.

Mokwena could welcome Tau to Wydad AC

In a related publication, Briefly News reported that Rulani Mokwena is interested in reuniting with Tau at Wydad Athletic Club this summer.

Wydad executive Saad Al-Dreib confirmed the club’s interest in the player, while Libyan side Asswehly SC have distanced themselves from Tau.

