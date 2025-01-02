Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi missed out on R30 million after being sacked by the PSL champions

The coach signed a multi-year deal that had an R1 million salary after replacing Rhulani Mokwena at the start of the season, only to be replaced a few months later

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mngqithi deserved to be sacked by Sundowns after failing to impress as the coach of the PSL champions

After he was sacked by Mamelodi Sundowns, former coach Manqoba Mngqithi has reportedly missed out on R30 million.

The former Downs coach earned an R1 million contract as the head coach of the PSL champions and signed a four-year contract at the start of the 2024/2025 season.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi had 42 months left on his contract. Image: Masandawana.

Despite his promotion, Mngqithi was replaced by Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso after an unimpressive start to their CAF Champions League campaign.

Manqoba Mngqithi missed out on a massive payday

Mngqithi speaks about his time at Sundowns in the video below:

According to a KickOff source, Mngqithi, who could coach overseas, missed out on a massive payday after being released from his contract early.

The source said:

"Mngqithi revealed that he had signed a new four-year contract as the head coach ahead of the 2024/25 season. Mngqithi, given that he has more experience and was earning more than Mokwena when they were both assistants and co-coaches, indications are that he could have received a salary hovering just under R1 million. Being relieved of his duties with 42 months left on the contract, Mngqithi could likely have missed out on at least over R30 million during the period in salaries, excluding the bonuses and cut in prize monies."

Watch Cardoso thank fans after a victory in the video below:

Cardoso is making his mark at Sundowns

Since replacing Mngqithi, Cardoso has yet to taste defeat at the side currently at the top of the PSL log with 30 points.

Cardoso's recent victory came against Richards Bay on Saturday, 28 December 2024, when the defending PSL champions won 2-0, thanks to goals from Arthur Sales and Lucas Ribeiro.

Mamelodi Sundowns made significant changes to their technical staff, including the sacking of Manqoba Mngqithi. Image: Masandawana.

Fans say Mngqithi deserved to be sacked

Local football fans criticised Mngqithi on social media, saying the 53-year-old coach deserved to lose his job at the PSL champions.

Qwathi Ntswayibana says Mngqithi can only blame himself:

"One thing about Sundowns is they'll give you a platform and support, but it's up to you what you do with such an opportunity. The likes of M Gamondi, P Mosimane, and Rhulani used that platform to showcase their talents, which led to their attracting interest from big teams after leaving Sundowns. I doubt if Mngqithi used or fully capitalised on the opportunity given to him. Sundowns were playing nonsense under him."

Robbie Ngoma says Mngqithi is not worried:

"This man made over R100 million at Sundowns, he can retire and start another chapter in his life."

Kagiso EK says it is part of the game:

"People come and go; that's the life of a football coach all over the world."

Khutšo Motlokwa picked suggested Mngqithi's downfall:

"His downfall was benching Mokoena, who was doing extremely well for Bafana and losing a cup to Magesi."

Thihangwi Chippa Tshivhase is not a fan:

"This man got the easiest job in the country to coach Sundowns, but his arrogance failed him."

