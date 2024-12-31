Top PSL Club Chippa United Announce the Surprise Exit of Their Head Coach
- Chippa United joined the list of clubs that will hire a new coach this season after Kwanele Kopo left his post on Tuesday, 31 December 2024
- Kopo is the ninth coaching change this season, with Thabo September replacing him at Chippa, while former Lamontville Golden Arrows tactician Mabhudi Khanyeza joins as an assistant
- Local football fans reacted on social media to say Kopo should have stayed at Chippa, while others congratulated September
PSL club Chippa United announced coach Kwanele Kopo's departure on Tuesday, 31 December 2024, after his one-year contract expired.
Kopo's decision to leave Chippa makes him the ninth coach to leave their PSL post this season and the former SuperSport United coach will be replaced by Thabo September.
September and Kopo worked together at Chippa, and following Kopo's departure, the club announced former Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Mabhudi Khanyeza as assistant coach.
Chippa United thanked Kwanele Kopo
Chippa announced Kopo's exit on their Twitter (X) profile:
According to a club statement, Chippa said Kopo left after declining a six-month extension to his one-year contract, while his last match was a 1-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs.
The statement read:
"His departure marks the end of a successful chapter in his coaching career and an important phase in the evolution of Chippa United FC. We respect his decision and our heartfelt gratitude for his leadership, professionalism, and progress under his guidance."
Chiefs beat Chippa 1-0 as confirmed by the tweet below:
Chippa joins the list of clubs that hired new coaches
Among several coaching changes this season, the headline change came at PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns who replaced Manqoba Mngqithi with Miguel Cardoso.
Chippa's coaching change follows the recent change at Magesi FC, which hired former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates tactician Owen da Gama as its new coach.
Fans were surprised
Local football fans reacted on social media to say Chippa might have mistakenly allowed Kopo to leave.
Motshedi Joel Tsheola feels for Kopo:
"So gutted for him because he is one of the most underrated coaches in South Africa. The number of players he produced at the academy level at SuperSport is something to admire, but we all know Chippa United's track record regarding coaches. They chop and change every month."
Kgothalang Khothi Motsamai was not surprised:
"That's the Chippa United we know."
Lungile Mokakane was shocked:
"But Chippa United is doing alright. Haaai if ever a team deserved relegation, it's this one."
Thabang Saggy Lomo spotted a difference:
"At least Chippa didn't fire anyone this time; it was Kopo's choice to leave."
BooiBlood Bangula backs September:
"Great opportunity for one of our own. May the God of success be with him. Congratulations coach September."
