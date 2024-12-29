Mamelodi Sundowns continued their impressive form under Miguel Cardoso, securing all three points with a 2-0 win over Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership.

Artur Sales and Lucas Ribeiro scored one goal in each half, sealing all three points for Masandawana against the Natal Boyz at the King Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The win means the Brazilians have won all four games in all competitions since the club parted ways with Manqoba Mngqithi.

Sundowns' decision to replace Mngqithi with Cardoso

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, while chatting with Briefly News, shared his view on Sundowns' performance under their new manager, Cardoso.

He believes what many thought was a quick decision has turned out to be the right one.

"It might be too early to judge, but the signs are showing that Mamelodi Sundowns board made the right decision to replace Manqoba Mngqithi with Miguel Cardoso," he said.

"It looked like a hasty decision when they sacked Manqoba earlier this month as the season was still young, but we are already seeing a massive improvement in Sundowns side under Cardoso.

"The Portuguese manager has solidified Sundowns' defence and midfield department. They have yet to concede a goal under the new manager and have won all their games under his management.

"The team is also showing positive signs that they are ready to retain the league title and could win their second CAF Champions League title under the former Nantes coach."

