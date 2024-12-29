Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates go head to head as they both battle for the Betway Premiership title this season

The two Premier Soccer League giants good start very early this season have made them both clear favourites to win the South African league

A sports journalist has stated what the Buccaneers need to do to dethrone the Brazilians this campaign

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The 2024-25 Betway Premiership season is getting hotter, with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates making good starts that have helped them move clear of other clubs in the league.

The Brazilians are hoping to defend their title for the eighth consecutive season, while Pirates are considering dethroning them by winning their first league title since the 2010-11 season.

Both teams have a good quality squad, but some things could cost any of them the league this campaign.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates go head to head in the Betway Premiership this season. Photo: @Masandawana/@orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

What Pirates must do to dethrone Sundowns in PSL

Sports journalist Uche Anuma told Briefly News in an exclusive chat the three things the Buccaneers need to do this season to end Sundowns' dominance in the South African top-flight league.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"The start of the season has shown that Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are the two teams expected to battle for the Betway Premiership title this season," he said.

"Sundowns are defending champions and will want to continue their dominance in the league by making it eight consecutive titles.

"Pirates have the capability and a quality squad and coach to end the Brazilians' dominance, but they need to do three things if they want to achieve that.

"They must not lose any of their two fixtures against Sundowns, win their outstanding games, and make sure they take matches against smaller teams seriously without dwelling too much on cup competitions.

"Sundowns know how to get good results against smaller teams in the league even when they don't play well."

Cardoso states why Sundowns tie with Richards Bay was difficult

Briefly News earlier reported that Miguel Cardoso stated why Mamelodi Sundowns clash with Richards Bay was challenging for his team.

The Portuguese mentor led his team to victory despite the difficult conditions faced by Masandawana.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News