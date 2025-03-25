Rachel Kolisi Updates on Life with Her Kids After Split from Siya Kolisi
- Rachel shares her journey of adjusting to life after her split from Siya Kolisi, emphasizing her focus on a "simple life" with family, good people, and health
- Despite the emotional upheaval, Rachel remains committed to finding peace and celebrating the small joys, such as appreciating the sunrise
- Rachel receives an outpouring of support from her followers, who admire her resilience and strength as she navigates this uncertain period while focusing on her role as a mother
Rachel Kolisi, the estranged wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, has opened up about her journey in the weeks following their split.
In a recent Instagram update, the mom of two shared glimpses into her life as she adjusts to the changes, prioritizing a “simple life” and focusing on her children and well-being.
Embracing an “Unknown” Space
Rachel revealed that she’s currently navigating a "very unknown space," acknowledging the challenges but emphasizing her commitment to finding her way through this transition.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
In her post, she expressed gratitude for the small joys in life:
Family, good people, health.
She added
The simple life is the dream.
She assured followers that she is working hard to move forward.
Focusing on Peace Amid Uncertainty
Despite the emotional upheaval, Rachel noted that peace remains her goal.
In the meantime, peace is my portion, and celebrating all the good, even when it feels like it’s just a sunrise.
She shared.
Her words offered a sense of hope and perseverance as she navigates this uncertain period.
Support from Fans and Followers
Rachel's followers have shown immense support in the comments section of her post.
Many admired her self-awareness and strength during this time, encouraging her to take her time and embrace the journey.
One fan wrote,
Keep on showing up... it looks amazing on you, the glow and more.
Another commented on her resilience, saying,
You are looking healthier and happier regardless of what you are going through.
The Impact of the Split
Rachel and Siya Kolisi announced their split in October 2024 after eight years of marriage.
The couple shares two children, Nicholas (10) and Keziah (7), and they also legally adopted Siya's siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, when they were younger.
Despite the personal challenges, Rachel continues to focus on her role as a mother and remains committed to her family's well-being.
The Way Forward
Fans have continued to offer their prayers and positive thoughts, encouraging Rachel as she moves forward with strength and grace.
You’ve got this Rachel, the simple things in life are the most things in life. You are great!
One fan wrote.
Rachel Kolisi Opens Up About Her Healing Journey
Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi, former CEO of the Kolisi Foundation and ex-wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, opened up about her emotional healing journey post-divorce in a vulnerable TikTok video.
Rachel shared her ongoing battle with depression, highlighting how helping others through the Kolisi Foundation played a crucial role in her healing.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a passionate sports journalist with six years of experience covering African and global sports. Harrison provides sharp analysis, engaging commentary, and compelling storytelling. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za