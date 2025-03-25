Rachel shares her journey of adjusting to life after her split from Siya Kolisi, emphasizing her focus on a "simple life" with family, good people, and health

Rachel Kolisi, the estranged wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, has opened up about her journey in the weeks following their split.

In a recent Instagram update, the mom of two shared glimpses into her life as she adjusts to the changes, prioritizing a “simple life” and focusing on her children and well-being.

"Rachel Kolisi opens up about life with her kids after her split from Siya Kolisi, embracing peace and new beginnings.Image Credit/Rachel Kolisi.

Source: Instagram

Embracing an “Unknown” Space

Rachel revealed that she’s currently navigating a "very unknown space," acknowledging the challenges but emphasizing her commitment to finding her way through this transition.

In her post, she expressed gratitude for the small joys in life:

Family, good people, health.

She added

The simple life is the dream.

She assured followers that she is working hard to move forward.

Focusing on Peace Amid Uncertainty

Despite the emotional upheaval, Rachel noted that peace remains her goal.

In the meantime, peace is my portion, and celebrating all the good, even when it feels like it’s just a sunrise.

She shared.

Her words offered a sense of hope and perseverance as she navigates this uncertain period.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi announced their split in October 2024 after eight years of marriage.Image Credit/Rachel Kolisi.

Source: Instagram

Support from Fans and Followers

Rachel's followers have shown immense support in the comments section of her post.

Many admired her self-awareness and strength during this time, encouraging her to take her time and embrace the journey.

One fan wrote,

Keep on showing up... it looks amazing on you, the glow and more.

Another commented on her resilience, saying,

You are looking healthier and happier regardless of what you are going through.

The Impact of the Split

Rachel and Siya Kolisi announced their split in October 2024 after eight years of marriage.

The couple shares two children, Nicholas (10) and Keziah (7), and they also legally adopted Siya's siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, when they were younger.

Despite the personal challenges, Rachel continues to focus on her role as a mother and remains committed to her family's well-being.

The Way Forward

Fans have continued to offer their prayers and positive thoughts, encouraging Rachel as she moves forward with strength and grace.

You’ve got this Rachel, the simple things in life are the most things in life. You are great!

One fan wrote.

