Rachel Kolisi, former CEO of the Kolisi Foundation and ex-wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, has shared an emotional glimpse into her post-divorce healing process.

The couple, who were married for over a decade and have two children together, announced their separation months ago, vowing to remain committed co-parents.

Source: Getty Images

In a recent TikTok video, Rachel revealed her inner struggles, showing herself reading a Bible with the words:

You’re handling it so well” vs. what I really feel a lot of the time.

The clip features an audio overlay of the phrase

“Not fair” repeated multiple times, emphasizing the emotional weight of her journey.

She captioned the video:

Some days are harder than others. Still choose the light.

Messages of Support from Fans

Rachel’s followers flooded the comments with words of encouragement:

This too shall pass, Rachel. Better days are yet to come.

Thank you for being so vulnerable.

South African women are resilient. We will make it through.

We’ve got your back.

Battling Depression

Rachel has previously spoken about her long-standing battle with depression, revealing that as a teenager, she struggled severely with her mental health.

I spent years crying for help but not finding it.

She shared in an interview.

However, she credits serving others—particularly through the Kolisi Foundation—as a turning point in her healing.

Helping others became a lifeline for me. It reminded me that I still have a purpose, even on my darkest days.

Moving Forward with Strength

Despite stepping down from her role at the Kolisi Foundation, Rachel remains committed to making a difference.

She continues to focus on her personal healing journey, inspiring others through her honesty and resilience.

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi is a South African philanthropist and mental health advocate, formerly CEO of the Kolisi Foundation.

After her divorce from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, she focuses on personal healing, co-parenting, and inspiring others through vulnerability. Siya Kolisi is the captain of the South African rugby team, leading them to victory in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Rachel Kolisi Reflects on Partnership with Siya Kolisi

Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi, the South African businesswoman and ex-wife of Springboks star Siya Kolisi, opened up about their partnership in helping improve people's lives.

Despite their divorce, the couple shares a common goal through the Kolisi Foundation, which aims to make a positive impact in their community.

Rachel shared that their vision for change was discussed before the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, where they realized their responsibility to contribute to South Africa's transformation.

Reflecting on her battle with depression, Rachel explained that serving others has been crucial in her healing journey and believes it is a divine gift.

