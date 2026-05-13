An American man’s emotional tribute to his late mother in Soweto left South Africans shocked after he revealed exactly what he did near Vilakazi Street

The TikToker linked his mother’s ashes to Nelson Mandela, Pan-Africanism, and the “motherland,” but many viewers quickly pointed out a major historical mistake

Mzansi flooded the comments section with jokes, concern, and disbelief, while others defended the man’s intentions and offered condolences

The American says his mother loved Mandela. Image: @Getty images, @kahlis8/TikTok

Source: UGC

An American TikToker claimed he spread his mother's ashes near Vilakazi Street, in Soweto. The video, posted by Kahlis on 12 May 2026, has left many South Africans in disbelief.

The black American man revealed that he scattered his late mother’s ashes near Vilakazi Street in Soweto during a 2020 trip to South Africa, believing it connected her spirit to Nelson Mandela and the “motherland.” He explains that his mother passed away in 2018 and that she deeply admired Mandela, Pan-Africanism, and Black liberation movements linked to figures like Nelson Mandela and Muhammad Ali.

"I went to Soweto, and I spread her ashes near Vilakazi Street, where Mandela grew up."

He spread them near Vilakazi street. Image: @vilakazistreet

Source: Facebook

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Explaining Mandela’s Soweto connection

The man referenced Vilakazi Street as the place where Mandela grew up, but many South Africans in the comments quickly corrected him. According to SouthAfrica.net, House 8115 on Vilakazi Street in Orlando West, Soweto, is one of South Africa’s most historic homes. It is where Mandela lived on and off for more than 14 years with his former wife, Winnie Mandela. Vilakazi Street is also famous for being the only street in the world to have housed two Nobel Prize winners, Mandela and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

However, Mandela did not grow up in Soweto. Rolihlahla Mandela was born in Mvezo in the Eastern Cape in 1918 and spent much of his childhood in Qunu after his father died when he was 12. It was there that he listened to elders’ stories about resistance and freedom struggles before later moving through different parts of South Africa during his political journey.

View TikTok video below:

South Africans reacted with horror and humour

The comment section exploded with a mix of humour, concern, and sympathy as South Africans reacted to the ashes revelation. This is what Mzansi said on @Kahlis8 page:

userpodesta said:

"Safa Amabhadi"

Strawberry & Butter replied:

"Lack of information has led to Mother’s ashes being at the wrong place."

uthi wrote:

"And now why would you do that?"

🤍Thando Sakasa🤍 explained:

"Mandela grew up in Qunu in the Eastern Cape."

Mangurie stated:

"Firstly he didn't grow up in Soweto. Secondly, when you say near Vilakazi Street? How near, where exactly?"

mc_snez 🇿🇦 said:

"Rest in peace, your mother."

Tasiana Stuurman🇿🇦 asked:

"Uhm, should we tell him?"

tshego_mab said:

"Yoh, why didn’t you ask first?😩"

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Source: Briefly News