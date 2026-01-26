An American woman living in Soweto finally opened up about how and why she relocated to the township

Her story touches on Amapiano culture, township life and a deliberate decision to learn South African history

The video stood out for its honesty, as she addressed race, belonging and why her content is about daily life

What began as a simple reply turned into a thoughtful reflection on culture, identity and belonging, leaving many South Africans impressed by the intention behind her journey and the way she chooses to live and document life in Soweto.

An American woman living in Soweto has sparked widespread conversation after opening up about her life in the township and how she ended up there. TikTok creator @shlingleberry posted the video on 7 December 2025 as a reply to a comment asking about her experience. She shared that she moved to Soweto, Johannesburg, around 18 months ago after spending five years living in Poland. In the video, she explained why she chose to relocate, how she became involved in township life and how Amapiano culture played a major role in her journey. She captioned the post by saying she had avoided the question since May 2024, but felt ready to finally share her story and how she found herself living in Soweto.

Her move goes beyond curiosity or lifestyle content. She explained that before coming to South Africa, she worked in the tech industry and now pays market-related rent, making it clear she is not encouraging digital nomads to move to townships because accommodation is cheap. Instead, she said her goal was personal growth and education. After attending Amapiano events, she felt a sense of joy and belonging that made her want the music to be part of her life. That interest pushed her to learn more about South African history, colonialism and the origins of Amapiano, which led her to intentionally place herself in a township environment to better understand the culture.

Life in Soweto through outsider eyes

The video quickly gained traction as viewers connected with the honesty in her explanation. Many were drawn to the way user @shlingleberry documents everyday life in Soweto, from taking taxis and renting a backroom to walking through the township and attending groove events. Her content stands out because it shows a side of township life that is often overlooked or misunderstood, and her openness about race, culture and learning resonated strongly with local audiences.

Mzansi responded warmly, with many appreciating her respect for the space she occupies and her willingness to listen, learn and engage rather than consume. Viewers felt the video reflected a genuine effort to understand black South African culture, rather than romanticising it. For many, her journey highlighted how cultural exchange can happen when people move with intention, humility and a willingness to learn.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Captain Love said:

“She’s a CIA agent, all the countries she’s travelled to. 😳😳😳”

Sanele said:

“Thank you for gatekeeping and being conscious of the destabilisation the West can bring to us… Siyabonga Mmabatho.”

Quotes said:

“Google AI lied to you. Mmabatho means a people’s person, loving people, outgoing, joyful, etc. Good name though, it matches your energy.”

Real Crystals said:

“Backroom wena, you're never going back to Trump’s America.”

Aishe (Creator) said:

“If no one watches this, then thank goodness, but also no one is allowed to ask me for a backstory anymore. 😅🤣”

amonotamu said:

“Thank you for answering! This was very interesting and inspiring. I hope you get more than you could hope for from our beautiful country. Great choice on Soweto, it is the coolest place on earth.”

Prince said:

“Are you employed here in SA? And if not, how do you sustain yourself? I appreciate this may be slightly intrusive, I’ll understand if you’d rather not answer.”

Baximane said:

“Wow, first person who actually tries to respond to questions in the comment section. That speaks volumes about who you are as a person.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

