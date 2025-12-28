Six people were in a double-storey building, which collapsed in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, 28 December 2025

Three of the occupants succumbed to their injuries following the collapse of the building in Doornkop, Soweto

Three people were trapped under the rubble of the collapse and were rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further treatment

A building collapse in Soweto left two women and a child dead. Image: Priya Ranchod

GAUTENG – Tragedy has struck in Soweto, where three people have been killed in a building collapse in Doornkop.

The trio, two women and a child, were among six people inside a building that collapsed in the early hours of the morning of Sunday, 28 December 2025. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) received an alert about the collapse at the double-storey building at approximately 3 am.

Injured rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

According to officials from the Johannesburg Emergency Services Department, six people were trapped inside the building at the time of the collapse. Three individuals were trapped beneath the rubble as a result of the collapse.

The three injured were rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further treatment. Sadly, a child and two women succumbed to their injuries.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

