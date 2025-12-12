Durban Temple Collapses After Four-Storey Structure Falls Onto It, Several People Remain Trapped
- A four-storey structure collapsed onto a temple at the River Range Ranch in Verulam, Durban, on 12 December 2025
- Rescue efforts are underway to free those who remain trapped under the rubble, but the location has made things difficult
- Some of the trapped victims have been able to communicate with family members via voicenotes and pictures
KWAZULU-NATAL – Rescue efforts are underway in Verulam, after the four-storey building, which was under construction, collapsed onto a temple.
While it is yet to be confirmed, officials believe that six people are trapped under the rubble, including the temple’s priest.
Several rescue teams are assisting in removing those under the rubble, but efforts have been made harder due to the location of the collapse.
Structure collapsed onto the temple
According to Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), there was a four-storey structure being built above the temple at River Range Ranch in Durban. Balram said that while it was not confirmed, it’s believed that concrete was being poured into the structure before it collapsed.
Balram, who was speaking to eNCA’s Dasen Thathiah, stated that rescue efforts have been made more difficult due to the location of the temple. The temple is on top of a steep incline, next to a mostly dirt road, on the side of a cliff. Rescue officials and other authorities have had to park at the bottom of the incline and walk up to get to the scene of the disaster.
Trapped individuals communicating with family members
Six people are believed to be trapped under the rubble, while eight others have been treated for injuries sustained during the collapse. Some vehicles have also been damaged and are currently under the collapsed structure.
At least three people who are trapped have been able to send voice notes and pictures to family members, who then alerted authorities about the disaster.
Balram said that thanks to the details from the trapped individuals, they have some idea of where the people are, but said that it was a very confined space.
One resident who also spoke to eNCA said that he would arrange for an excavator to help with the removal of the rubble, but that it would take approximately two hours to get there.
