A resurfaced video of Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya expressing frustration after recognising a man in the back of a police van, someone she says had already been arrested twice before, has caused a major stir on social media

The second video appears to show the back of a police van, where an officer speaks briefly with a man before letting him out on the side of the road, but the context of this release is not clarified

South Africans quickly drew connections between the two clips, sparking a heated debate about the failures of the criminal justice system

Resurfaced videos of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya apprehending a suspect for the third time has sparked debate on social media. Image:Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

TSHWANE- A post on X has gone viral, featuring two videos that allegedly expose corruption in the police service. In the first clip, filmed in July 2025, Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya can be heard stating that the man in the back of the police van had been arrested three times in three weeks.

“This is the third time we’ve met this guy arrested in three weeks. The first time was in Pretoria West—there were about seven of them. That was a Monday. On Thursday we went back and found the same guy on the same property we were evicting. This is the third time I’ve seen him in the car,” she said.

Moya questioned who was responsible for repeatedly releasing the suspect and how many others were being freed under similar circumstances.

The second video appears to show the back of a police van, where an officer briefly speaks with a man before letting him out on the side of the road.The context of the release is unclear, but the footage has intensified public concerns.

Public outrage and response

Herman Mashaba commented on the viral clips. Image:Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images

The videos ignited widespread debate about the state of policing in South Africa and who should be held accountable to ensure suspects remain in custody and the law is properly enforced. ActionSA President Herman Mashaba took to X, calling on the Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee and the Madlanga Inquiry to intervene in the growing crime concerns in Tshwane.

@tsheposibidla commented:

"The rot is deep."

@KingsDavidKing said:

"State owned entities must be included in Madlanga Commission."

@SimonSephapo stated:

"Government jobs should be on 5-year contracts across the board by 2030. Some employees who have been part of the furniture for too long normally abuse their privileges because they are permanent & unions will protect them, hence service delivery standards have heavily dropped."

@RealSeby commented:

"It's about time someone pays for these crimes! some of these TMPD officers take bribes and extortion fees from these criminals."

@KMashill said:

"Saps doesn't release Him. He is released by the court. Leave saps alone."

Moya speaks on TMPD and corruption in local government

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Nasiphi Moya revealed the Tshwane Metro Police Department had not recruited new officers in over a year. Speaking during an X Space on law enforcement, Moya told residents that the city is working to invest more in policing after years of insufficient funding for vehicles, uniforms, and body cameras.

In earlier reports, Moya also called for a commission to investigate local government, inspired by the Madlanga Commission. She said municipalities have devolved into “mafia states” marked by wasteful expenditure, incomplete projects, and a lack of accountability among senior officials. Moya urged urgent intervention to safeguard local governance.

Source: Briefly News