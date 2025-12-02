Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya says TMPD has not recruited in 10 years

Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya revealed in a Space on X that the Tshwane Metro Police Department has not recruited in a decade

She hosted a Space to discuss the Reclaim Our City law enforcement operations and engaged with netizens

She also admitted that the City is working on investing more in the Tshwane Metro Police Department

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Nasiphi Moya said that the TMPD has not recruited in a decade. Image: @nasiphim

Source: Twitter

TSHWANE — City of Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said on 2 December 2025 that the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has not recruited an officer for the past 10 years.

Moya spoke in a space she hosted on her X account. The Space’s purpose was to discuss the Reclaim Our City law enforcement operations. She said that the last time TMPD recruited officers was 10 years ago. She added that there was a lack of investment in vehicles, uniforms, and bodycams for officers.

What has Nasiphi Moya done in Tshwane?

Since she was sworn in as the mayor of Tshwane in October 2024, Moya has launched the Reclaim Our City operation. Different stakeholders, including the Tshwane Metro Police Department, the Department of Home Affairs, the South African Police Department, and the City of Tshwane, embarked on operations to enforce the bylaws of the city.

She recently took part in the shutdown of Ipi Ntombi, a bar and brothel that operated in Tshwane’s CBD. The brothel was closed on 25 November 2025. The brothel was owned by Chinese nationals who rented the rooms out to women for R1000 weekly.

Nasiphi Moya held a Space. Image: @nasiphim

Source: Twitter

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on X voiced their displeasure with the City of Tshwane.

Bojwa said:

“What you are saying is very interesting. Unfortunately, I’m now on load reduction from 5 pm to 10 pm here in Mabopane Block U.”

Mpho Jacob Shayi Jr said:

“Yet there has still been no electricity in Lotus Gardens since midnight Sunday!”

Thili_Makaveli said:

“Start with the Sunnyside police. Rotten to the core. They take money from drug dealers in broad daylight.”

Unpopular Voice said:

“Your workers purposely avoid work during the day so they work at night and look for overtime.”

A Queen said:

“Restore electricity in Lotus Gardens, and you will host a Space after. It has been more than 24 hours without it.”

Guyu Glen Maluleke said:

“Blah blah blah blah! Fix the electricity! Ensure your teams are on-site fixing because we are suffering here! Your Space can wait!”

Nasiphi Moya outraged by Moramadi murders

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Moya was angered by the deaths of Tshiamo and Baleseng Moramadi. The two cousins were gunned down in Mamelodi East on 26 October 2025 while they were at an establishment. The suspect was later arrested.

Moya spoke during the City’s Festive Season Campaign with an awareness campaign against gender-based violence.

Moya criticized the suspect.

“Who shoots a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old to the head? Who does tar? What kind of society have we become, where men think they are so entitled to women that when they don’t get what they want, they want to take the life that God has given to that woman?” she asked.

Source: Briefly News