2 Former SSA Employees Arrested for R12 Million Theft

Two former members of the State Security Agency were arrested and charged in connection with corruption

The officers were accused of stealing R12 million , and were charged with multiple charges

, The National Prosecuting Authority worked with the SSA in uncovering the alleged corruption, as the criminal justice system is facing scrutiny

Two ex-SSA employees were arrested.

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Two former members of the State Security Agency (SSA) were arrested and charged for allegedly stealing R12 million in state funds.

According to IOL, Thulani Dlomo, the former Deputy Director of Counterintelligence in the SSA, and Patrick Mshothola, who served as Project Manager within the Chief Directorate of Special Operations, appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Tshwane on 1 December 2025 and were released on R20,000 bail.

The duo was arrested on 30 November after the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) joined forces with the National Prosecuting Authority. They are expected to appear in court on 26 January 2026, as their case was postponed for disclosure.

The criminal justice system under scrutiny

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held a press briefing on 6 July 2025. He alleged that various members of the criminal justice system, including law enforcement officers, judges, prosecutors, businessmen, and politicians, work hand-in-hand with criminal cartels operating in the country.

The Madlanga Commission of inquiry and the Ad Hoc Committee were established in response to the allegations Mkhwanazi made against senior officers, including Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Mchunu and Sibiya were accused of disbanding the Political Killings Task Team.

Various senior officers from the South African Police Service testified. These included the Crime Intelligence Unit boss General Dumisani Khumalo, Mkhwanazi, and National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola. Masemola and Mkhwanazi also testified before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament.

2 Former SSA workers were caught for alleged theft.

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Some South Africans commenting on the arrest shared their views. Some joked, and one netizen referred to Khumalo’s arrest at the OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni.

Nemavhola Tahu asked:

“Were they also arrested at the airport?”

Vic Brits said:

“African excellence, ANC style.”

Rudeness K said:

“They will be released very soon. There is no leadership in this country.”

Basil Adams said:

“Misappropriation of funds seems to be the order of the day in South Africa, especially in government departments.”

Owen Rolando asked:

“When are the Tembisa R2 billion corruption culprits getting arrested?”

10 police officers arrested in Ekurhuleni for theft

In a related article, Briefly News reported that 10 police officers were arrested in Ekurhuleni for theft and corruption on 4 August 2025. The police officers were arrested in Edenvale.

Six of the officers were Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers, and four of them were members of the Tsakane Police Station.

It’s alleged that the officers raided a shop and did not book the items they confiscated. They allegedly confiscated R35,000 in cash, which the police found in their possession.

“Tell us when they get convicted and not arrested because they might walk free while investigations continue,” a disgruntled netizen said.

