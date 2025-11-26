Tshwane Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, shared a hilarious tweet addressed to the men in Tshwane about the then-impending closure of a Pretoria brothel

The message was posted on X two hours before the news of the raid on the popular Iphi Ntombi Bar and Brothel

Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the closure of the popular hub

Dr Nasiphi Moya closed a popular brothel during another raid in the Pretoria CBD. Image:Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

PRETORIA - Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya issued a light-hearted tweet on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, apologising to the gentlemen of Pretoria in advance of the disappointing news about the closure of the Iphi Ntombi brothel in the Pretoria CBD. The brothel, owned by Chinese nationals who rent out rooms to the women for R1000 weekly, was shut down in a coordinated effort with the police.

Tshwane Mayor Moya Closes Iphi Ntombi Brothel Following Tuesday's Raid

Moya took to social media to share videos of the raid ,showcasing the conditions of the rooms in which the women were. Money was found stashed under beds, and there was a poster displaying a price listing for the services offered by the women.

"Residents of Tshwane, we are back at Iphi Ntombi. This time, we have brought a powerful and coordinated team that is going to deal with the illegalities that happen here. On the 25th of October, emergency services arrived and closed down the place. Not even an hour later, it was reopened."

"We were here one night to come and check for ourselves what makes these guys so powerful that even when we close them down, they open themselves, she said"

South Africans share their reactions to the latest raid

@Givencape said:

"I'm on my way to check if our favourite mayor didn't close our national key point."

@Mubikwanaive commented:

"Just tell us how much they owe, and every man in Tshwane will definitely contribute to the GoFundMe."

@jeffowethu asked:

"Please assist those owners of iphi Ntombi with compliance documents fast, fast...cause that place is where men relieve their stress... please, my good mayor."

@LuckyMoloto07 joked:

"I was there, and I ran away. I support what you are doing... VIVA ACTION SA VIVA"

@KhuluMbongo wrote:

"All we ever asked of you was not to read the menu aloud! Now I’m explaining this menu to my wife! Jeeeerrrrr mfaz’ wephepha uyahlupha maan!"

Pretoria Hotspots are targeted as part of efforts to clean up the city

Citizens have attributed Pretoria's cleanliness to the Tshwane mayor's efforts. Image:Guillem Sartoria/ Getty Images

The raid on the brothel is part of ongoing efforts to clean up the city, led by the Tshwane Metro Police Department's festive season safety strategy, targeting hotspots in Sunnyside and the CBD. Earlier this month, another raid at a different brothel resulted in the arrest of four Chinese nationals. That brothel was closed for non-compliance with city by-laws and for violating labour and immigration regulations.

South Africans praise Moya for a clean city

In related news, a TikTok user shared a video of a clean and maintained Pretoria CBD. The video left many residents surprised and gave the city's leadership under Dr Nasiphi Moyo a pat on the back. Some netizens even compared the conditions shown in the video to those of their own cities.

