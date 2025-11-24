A man named Denzel Ncube uploaded a video of himself on Facebook playing with a black mamba that he spotted along the road

The non-aggressive black mamba is considered one of the deadliest snakes in the world

Local social media users were scared for the man's safety and shared that they would have avoided the snake

The online crowd were worried when they saw a man playing with a black mamba. Images: Denzel Ncube / Facebook, Glen Carrie / Unsplash, Denzel Ncube / Facebook

Source: UGC

Reptile enthusiast Denzel Ncube bravely interacted with a black mamba he encountered on a dirt road and decided to play with it. However, his video left many social media users with fear and gave them the heebie-jeebies.

No stranger to interacting with black mambas and other scaly creatures, the clip showed Denzel holding the slithery snake by its tail and moving it around. He and the black mamba then moved from the middle of the road to the side, where he allowed the black mamba to return to its natural habitat.

According to the African Snakebite Institute, the black mamba is considered the deadliest in the world. It is known to strike more than once in quick succession if cornered and injects large quantities of potent neurotoxic venom. Surprisingly, black mambas are not aggressive and are quick to avoid people if given the chance.

Black mamba encounter spooks the internet

Thousands of members of the online community gathered in the post's comment section to express their thoughts about Denzel's interaction with the venomous snake.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video left many people concerned. Image: Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

A stunned Shonas Blekepik said:

"That's like playing with a fully loaded gun."

Pst Jackson Mmako wondered in the comments:

"Am I the only one who blames you for leaving it to disappear in the bushes peacefully and continue to live and pose a serious threat to the lives of people and animals?"

Mudau Carlos simply told Denzel:

"One mistake, you're gone."

Davison Takawira applauded the man's bravery, writing:

"You are a real man, bro. When I see a black mamba, I change direction."

Oscar Sheehama was confused and shared with the online community:

"Growing up, I was told this snake could kill 10 people within a minute, and here is a guy handling it like this."

Saddy Simon jokingly added under the post:

"That's a mamba from Temu. You won't do that to a real black mamba."

Ras Fìkuñawà remarked with a laugh:

"Your ancestors are hardworking individuals."

Watch the Facebook reel posted on Denzel's account below:

3 Other stories about black mambas

In another article, Briefly News reported on an interesting video of a black mamba 'walking' through a dry and bushy area. Many people, who thought it was a cobra, joked that the reptile was one of their family members.

reported on an interesting video of a black mamba 'walking' through a dry and bushy area. Many people, who thought it was a cobra, joked that the reptile was one of their family members. A woman shared that a black mamba joined her outdoor massage session and only realised later that her life was in danger. Online users were floored to see a relaxing moment turn into a nightmare.

Last year, Durban-based snake handler Nick Evans caught a 2.6m snake in a home in Westville. The black mamba's size stunned social media users, who applauded the professional's efforts.

Source: Briefly News