Nick Evans, a snake handler based in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, shared that he caught a black mamba

The local professional stated that he removed the slithering reptile from someone's home in Westville

Social media users marvelled at the size of the black mamba, while others applauded Nick's efforts

Popular snake handler Nick Evans showed the black mamba he removed from someone's KwaZulu-Natal home. Images: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer / Facebook, MarieHolding / Getty Images

People often view their homes as sanctuaries, carefully ensuring that no unwanted intruders break their walls. Yet, in a surprising twist, a slithering intruder slipped through the cracks and took up residence in someone's home.

Nick Evans catches black mamba

Based in Durban, snake rescuer Nick Evans shared on Facebook that he removed a 2.6m black mamba from someone's home in Westville.

Nick, who caught a black mamba before, told interested viewers:

"This hungry male mamba was after one of the many dassies/hyrax that reside on this property. It's baby season for the dassies, which means hunting season for the dassie population controllers."

Online users react to black mamba capture

A few local internet users gathered in the comment section to applaud Nick's work, while others commented on the size of the snake he caught.

Margaret Morby-Smith, who couldn't believe their eyes, wrote:

"Wow, shiver me timbers! I'm glad you had Mobi-Claw911. You are a special hero. God loves you, and so do your grateful admirers. Keep strong and take care."

Luthando Mzo Ncayiyane jokingly told app users:

"I'm buying a house in Westville. I will have a board written, 'I have five black mambas in my yard.' Best security system."

An impressed Shabeer Ahmed Cassimjee said:

"Wow. That's a big baby. Thank you for sharing this."

Rhona Thompson Page exclaimed in the comments:

"He's huge!"

Ashley Maritz told the online community:

"That looks like the big monster by the rocks down here in the Umbilo River."

Surprised, Andrew Perkin wrote:

"That looks like quite a sturdy fellow!"

