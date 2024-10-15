“Curled Up on the Battery”: KZN Snake Handler Removes 1.9m Black Mamba From Car

Nick Evans, a snake handler in KwaZulu-Natal, recently shared that he rescued a black mamba from a motorist's car

The slithering reptile was curled up on the battery when the man carefully opened the bonnet

Social media users in the Facebook post's comment section applauded Nick for his bravery and effort

Nick Evans shared that he rescued a black mamba hiding in a car. Images: MarieHolding / Getty Images, @nick_evans_snake_rescuer / Instagram

Snakes are slithering their way into people's homes and even their vehicles, making it essential for everyone to stay cautious. A motorist discovered a black mamba in his car, which a well-known snake rescuer safely removed.

Nick Evans rescues black mamba inside car

In a Facebook post, KwaZulu-Natal-based reptile enthusiast Nick Evans shared the story of how he caught a black mamba in a car's engine with his friend, Duncan Slabbert, last week.

He wrote:

"The car was at a workshop in Pinetown but came from a home in the Highland Hills area of Moseley. The snake was curled up on the battery when the bonnet opened!

"The owner had opened carefully, as he had seen it at home, but was hoping it had gone."

He added that the snake was 1.9m, while the removal was quick and fairly easy.

"It would have been fun if it was more challenging, and to take it to Dubcorp for help," laughed Nick.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Snake handler Nick Evans rescued a black mamba hiding in a car. Images: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

Nick Evans impresses internet with black mamba capture

Members of the online community headed to the comment section to applaud Nick for catching the black mamba with ease.

Sanvir Govender wrote with humour:

"Mamba mechanics. The mamba was doing an engine assessment."

Shabeer Ahmed Cassimjee said in the comment section:

"I hope every catch would be easy. Thank you for sharing."

Nick liked Mzomba Nyamatane's message when they said:

"Snakes in engines are mammoth tasks (mambas are worse!). Thank God it was an 'easy' catch."

A surprised Rita Naidoo stated:

"Wow. Imagine that. In the engine."

Carolina Van Heerden wrote to Nick:

"I think it's unexpected to have a snake in your motor's engine. Luckily, Duncan could give a helping hand. Keep safe, guys, and God bless."

Rowan Henderson said to the snake expert:

"You're brave catching them without those special gloves, tongs, or anything else, for that matter, bru. Yoh!"

Nick responded to the Facebook user, writing:

"Oh, I always use tongs."

"Unhappy" black mamba hides in leaf blower

Earlier this year, Briefly News reported that Nick had rescued a black mamba hiding in a leaf blower that had refused to come out.

After reading about Nick's rescue mission, the online community applauded the man for his efforts.

