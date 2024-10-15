A local woman shared a TikTok video of herself and a man sitting in a rickshaw in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Unfortunately, their driver appeared to be struggling to get his feet on the ground while his passengers sat in the vehicle

Members of the online community couldn't help but crack jokes about the comical situation

A rickshaw driver struggled with his passengers onboard.

When in Durban, one shouldn't pass up the chance to experience a ride in the popular rickshaw, a unique piece of the city's bright culture. A couple seized this opportunity, but their driver faced challenges navigating the journey with both passengers onboard.

Funny rickshaw struggles

A woman named Thando, who uses the handle @thandobbylindtzzondi on TikTok, uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users their comical experience while in Durban.

Thando and possibly her husband were in a rickshaw but were up in the air as their driver tried to get his feet on the ground. Another clip showed that the person behind the camera had to help the driver as he struggled with his passengers.

The woman, who laughed in her video, jokingly wrote in her post's caption:

"Heavy weights."

Watch the video below:

Rickshaw struggles have Mzansi laughing

Thousands of online users found the clip hilarious and cracked jokes about the mode of transportation used.

Speaking about the two passengers, @thandokuhle_mzilikazi humorously said:

"Funny how you guys are still sitting stress-free."

@name_is_in_use58 laughed when they commented:

"He ended up exercising."

@daphnet07 had a similar experience and shared:

"This also happened to me, and I was alone in that rickshaw."

@mazindela91 jokingly told the TikTokker:

"I'm sure he has a six-pack now."

Talking about the rickshaw driver, @shaymende said to the entertained app users:

"I would have been more irritated that they didn’t at least lean forward when they saw me struggling."

@noziendlela laughed when they told the woman:

"Holding your breath will not make it lighter. I've tried."

@naddi818 wrote in the comment section:

"You guys need to pay him double for all this effort."

SA jokes as Metro Police impound non-compliant tuk-tuks

Earlier this year, Briefly News reported that the Tshwane Metro Police Department impounded 24 tuk-tuks after it was found that they were not on the road legally.

South African online users had a field day with the post as they shared their two cents on the matter.

