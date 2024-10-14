A local man on TikTok shared a video of a couple riding a horse to reach their destination in Malmesbury, Western Cape

While the young man on the horse smiled at the camera, the young woman hid her face, not wanting to be seen

Social media users could not help but crack jokes about the couple's chosen mode of transportation

A couple in Malmesbury rode a horse through the town. Images: @pretty_boy.33 / TikTok, Gianluca Santoro / Getty Images

For some couples, it's not about having a fancy car but simply about enjoying the journey together, no matter the mode of transport.

People were amused when they saw a couple riding a horse through a farm town in the Western Cape, which sparked humorous comments online.

A great deal of horsepower

A TikTok user named Shaamiel, who uses the handle @pretty_boy.33, uploaded a video on the social media platform of the horse transporting the couple in Malmesbury.

As the TikTokker filmed the couple from a car, the young man on the horse smiled while his passenger hid her face from the camera.

Shaamiel jokingly wrote in his post's caption:

"In Malmesbury, they do it without a Polo."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes about couple riding horse

Several members of the online community found the video comical and joked about the mode of transportation.

@thembinkosijr laughed and said:

"Technically, that is a Polo."

@omarallie123 shared with app users:

"'Ride or die' has many interpretations."

@scw_theking told the online community:

"Brother showed up with a living Ferrari."

Speaking about the female passenger, @thepoesasjyditiefis said:

"Her prince on his horse."

@kasi.gp.rsa jokingly said in the comments:

"Limited edition Ferrari. Horsepower."

@aj140592 laughed when they shared the following:

"Back in the day, they rode on horses when they couldn't afford cars. Today, we drive cars because we can't afford horses, and then there's this man."

@answeragain, trying to stick up for the couple, asked the public:

"You guys don't know how expensive horses are, do you?"

Young boy travels to school via horse

In another story, Briefly News reported about a primary school learner riding a horse as his mode of transportation while travelling to school.

TikTok users from South Africa and Lesotho said the youngster was from their countries after they saw the beautiful landscape in the viral video.

