Female taxi passengers faced a hilarious yet scary ordeal when the vehicle suddenly broke down

A TikTok video shows the women's hysterical reactions, prompting some viewers to criticise them as over-the-top

Hoewever, many South Africans on the platform erupted with laughter and teased the passengers who were in a state of panic

A taxi broke down in the middle of the road. Image: @mphozazitha

Taxi chronicles are always a hit on social media. A video captures female taxi passengers who went into a panic when the taxi's wheel came loose mid-traffic.

Women's reactions to a taxi breakdown

The ladies' turned up the drama metre, with hysterical screams and exaggerated gestures when they got off the vehicle.

It's like the woman were convinced they not gonna come off alive from the car. Some might argue that their fear is justified given the scary number of fatal accidents in the country.

Public transport video trends

The intense clip was posted on the TikTok account @mphozazitha. It attracted 333k views and hilarious reactions from South Africans.

Dramatic women amuse Mzansi

Netizens are having a good laugh about the taxi incident. They expressed their opinions in the comments section.

@fransmanasseh joked:

"Manje bathi nizothola malini ka RAF?"

@loyalfighter24 wrote:

"Mara basadi they must learn to keep quiet, because their noise will confuse the driver."

@BabyPhumza said:

"Lol mina nginengane enqane. "

@Phelisa_Malwyk stated:

"Did I hear someone say sitholi accident? "

@SiriyasSuperstar asked:

"Manje why is the other one screaming because nobody died."

@D_Beaux mentioned:

"But in SA drama is in our DNA. But I understand. Glad the taxi wasn't speeding."

@Richysodinda highlighted:

"The way the driver is so relaxed, it's definitely not his first time. "

@Shelly shared:

"Is this taxi from Tembisa? Same thing happened to me unfortunately and four people died. These people drive toilets on wheels. They make money every day but they never fix these toilets. "

