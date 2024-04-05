A hilarious video of a woman acting crazy on her way to the taxi rank at one am left many people amused on the internet

A TikTok video of a woman acting crazy received mixed feelings from the public. The clip has gone viral on social media, with many voicing their opinions.

This South African lady acted crazily while walking to the taxi rank in a TikTok video. Image: @zamamakhaye202

Woman acts crazy while walking to the taxi rank

It is a sad reality that women have to act crazy in order to keep themselves safe on the streets. This lady did just that in a trending TikTok video making rounds on social media. The footage shared by @zamamakhaye202 shows a young woman dressed in a black skirt and a white t-shirt as she walks on the streets.

@zamamakhaye202, who uploaded the clip, revealed in her TikTok caption that they had to walk to the taxi rank at one am, so her friend decided to act crazy in order for them not to get robbed.

People react with mixed reactions

The video of the woman acting crazy received over 186K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on the platform. Many people took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Phumx06 cracked a joke, saying:

"Sana, we need to do a documentary titled "Surviving South Africa."

Cliveo99 said:

"Eish, I'm worried when you get off at your stop. sister .then.what is it safe to walk home."

Lucky added:

"You're blowing her cover."

Krak Nicholson commented:

"A girl gotta do what a girl gotta do!"

User wrote:

"Right way, girl better safe than sorry."

Woman cries in TikTok video after taxi drivers terrorised her and father

Briefly News previously reported that a woman had a bad experience with taxi drivers. The lady took to social media to spread awareness about a recurring problem in South Africa.

The lady pointed a finger at the taxi industry and how drivers threaten customers. Many people commented, agreeing with her. A woman, @sinenhlanhlamthethwa, cried when she posted a video on TikTok. She explained that taxi drivers thought her dad was an Uber driver and harassed them.

