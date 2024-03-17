An American woman travelling Africa travelled between Lesotho and Johannesburg for cheap using public transport

The lady showed off her brave long-distance taxi trip after visiting South Africa's neighbouring country

Online users were amazed by the visitor's bravery as she made her way to Johannesburg's CBD area

A woman from America showed people how she was exploring the African continent. The traveller arrived in Lesotho and made her way into South Africa's borders.

A TikTok video shows an American who caught a taxi from Lesotho to Joburg MTN rank. Image: @q2travel

The video chronicling her journey received more than 4,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were amazed by her bravery.

American travels across South Africa by taxi

In a TikTok video @q2travel, a woman boarded a taxi from Lesotho and made her way to Johannesburg. The lady detailed that he had to wait 2 hours for the taxi to fill up, and then she arrived in Joburg at the MTN taxi rank at 10:00 p.m.

South Africans floored by woman's journey

MTN taxi rank is Notorious for rampant crime as it is understood as a no-go zone according to IOL. People commented that the woman was extremely brave for taking on the trip.

Vonani Usiba said:

"Bathong, the taxi drivers were so accommodating. Some of us get sworn at for speaking English."

JIMI SIERRA wrote:

"I am so jealous, they allowed you to speak English, if it were me they would have told me to futsek."

atomolitravels commented:

"As an African, you’re very brave because I’ll never."

vuyelwam86 wrote:

"From USA to travel with a taxi in Africa, you are very adventurous."

cattravels gushed:

"You’re so brave!"

Sibabalwe Siso Wilson remarked:

"Well, Southern Africa is safe! try West Africa."

Bulelani Zayve Pukuza warned:

"Please don't ask for directions when you get to Joburg."

Desiree Peu was amazed:

"The fact that they were helpful girl you got the tourist special."

BeeKay applauded:

"They spoke to you in Sesotho and you understood."

Nomhlekhabo was amazed:

"R350? from Lesotho to joburg? Wow."

Tau ya Morei declared:

"The only people who think taking taxis is scary are people who didn't grow up taking taxis."

Monica | Content Creator admitted:

"My biggest fear is sitting in the front and having to count the money."

Mbulelo Mgcira wanted more content:

"Girl. Go To Johannesburg And Make A Video at MTN Taxi Rank"

British lady takes taxi alone for 1st time

Briefly News previously reported that a lady went viral after taking a taxi in Mzansi for the first time. Many people were in tears as they watched her struggle.

Online users were amazed by the video of the brave woman. The clip of her taxi experience got thousands of likes from netizens.

One lady, @lalahassan_, became a TikTok viral hit with her first experience using a public taxi. In the video, she admitted feeling nervous before approaching a taxi for a lift.

