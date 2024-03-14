A Cape Town woman shared a TikTok video showing her wild night of grooving and drinking

The footage shows her singing and dancing with strangers while men fought nearby

The video amused viewers who commented on the wild Long Street scene and the woman's phone use in that situation

A woman shared a video of a wild night out on Long Street, singing and dancing with strangers. Image: @yahooo_gyalll

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town woman revealed why she's considering quitting alcohol after a wild night out in the town.

Alcohol makes woman questions life choices

@yahooo_gyalll posted a TikTok video which shows footage taken from her phone while she was out in a busy street at night, singing and dancing with intoxicated strangers.

The footage also shows men fighting in the background amidst the street party vibe she had found herself in.

Looking back on the wild night, a sober @yahooo_gyalll wrote:

"I need to leave alcohol. Who are these people I'm even singing with while boys are fighting each other in the background?

"Apparently I could’ve gotten robbed ke sana ."

SA amused by woman's night out

The video sparked humour and witty comments as netizens questioned whether it was safe for the woman to be there and on her phone. Others joked about how wild Long Street in Cape Town was.

Khanyisa Kinini Ndlebe replied:

"Long street yabanje ."

Ali Tyhilana commented:

"I know this is how some of my phone’s disappeared in uni ✋."

eeeeewwwwwwwwwwwwwxyz replied:

"Girllllll?? With your phone???"

C L A Y T O N asked:

"Darling, is it safe?."

Dior Dior replied:

"Plot twist: the aunties weren’t just vibing they were seeing the opportunity at handthe uncle even came to see what the opportunity at hand looks like."

ivile said:

"Sana kumnandi eLong Street ."

Tamia reacted:

"Washa!."

kele.M24 commented:

"Nqobs! Yeka Ugologo Nono!"

Woman lands in hospital after drinking energy drinks

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young South African woman living in Cape Town landed in the hospital after drinking energy drinks. Her story had many Mzansi people tripping as they often drink these energy drinks.

With life being so fast-paced and marketing swaying people, energy drinks have become a daily for a lot of people.

TikTok user @missy_cam_m shared a video in which she showed picture flashes of her hospital journey, along with a snap of the drink that allegedly put her there.

Source: Briefly News