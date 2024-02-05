A young woman recently went on a 21-hour Intercape bus journey from Pretoria to Cape Town

She documented her long-distance travel experience and shared the insightful video on social media

Netizens were amazed by the affordability of the bus service which sparked a debate about economic travel

A shared a mini vlog of her journey from Polokwane to Cape Town. Image: @hope.young1

A young woman from Polokwane ditched the high-flying costs of air travel and opted for an Intercape bus from Pretoria to Cape Town.

Long-distance Intercape trip

What followed was a mesmerising journey, beautifully documented on her TikTok page @hope.young1.

She worked on her crochet project as the wheels rolled. With a R950 fare, she enjoyed a 21-hour scenic trip displaying the diverse beauty of South Africa.

TikTok video gains traction

The video grabbed Mzansi's attention and gathered 238,000 views and 18,000 likes.

Mountains, fields, and coastlines were the backdrop to her journey. The video offers a unique perspective on bus travel.

Watch the video below:

SA discuss affordable travel

Netizens quickly jumped on the bandwagon, expressing their views on the affordability of Intercape bus services.

While some hailed the budget-friendly choice, others suggested that similar-priced flights might have been available with planning.

@FhatuwaniMavhunga stated:

"Highly recommend Intercape sleepliner.❤️"

@royalbbb3 posted:

"I wouldn't cope. Even from Polokwane to Pretoria is too much for me."

@blessedwoman0 wrote:

"Yoh my babe, I adore your patience, next time check FLYSAFAIR flights, they go for R1200 or less, which is closer to the amount you spent."

@Thebu9 shared:

"I have never been to Cape Town. I think I will do a solo road trip, ❤️ wish me luck."

@bigphil_siba mentioned:

"Its an experience on must get but after a few trips you get over it and just wanna fly in or out CPT."

@zeeattemptsgym said:

"The thought of being on the road for '21 hours' gives me anxiety like crazy. "

@lethabomfuduka2 added:

"Sleep liner is the best for long-distance especially because the seats rest for better sleep. ❤️"

@ThorieLekgothwane posted:

"What a journey."

Woman travels from SA to Ghana on bus

