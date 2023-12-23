The N3 highway was the site of a horrific motor car crash that took multiple lives in Kwazulu-Natal

Eight vehicles ran into each other, and Emergency services were on the scene and soon tallied peopled who died

Mzansi peeps were touched and worried about the numerous car crashes during the December season

KWA-ZULU NATAL - A national road in KZN had to be closed due to a fatal crash. On 22 December 2022, The KZN road turned deadly when eight drivers collided.

A car accident on N3 KZN forced its closure after seven died but it was reopened and is congested. Image: Tashi-Delek /milanklusacek

Mzansi peeps were saddened to hear of the lives lost. People on social media discussed the impact of motor accidents.

N3 road accident claims lives

Seven on the KZN road, in Van Reenen's Pass, died, according to eNCA. The crash involved three taxis, one truck and four cars.

What is happening on N3 road?

Operations manager Thania Dhoogra, according to TimesLIVE, said although the road is open, traffic will be stuck. Watch a video below by @TrafficSA of the congested road:

SA mourn 7 who died

Mzansi peeps wrote their condolences for those who did not survive. Many lamented over how unsafe roads are during the festive season.

Shadrack Motshwara said:

"Fellow road users signs and rules of the road are there for our safety the more we abide the lesser the fatalities heartfelt sympathy to the families of the lost ones."

Clifton Payne commented:

"Just too many trucks on the roads as well."

Mmule Ntshudisane wrote:

"We gotta change our attitudes on the roads seriously, this is too much."

Sumantha Naidoo added:

"Every time we get behind the wheel, we need to be aware of the next person and realize we’re not just responsible for our lives, but that of the people around us. Unfortunately not many have this mindset. They’d be far fewer accidents and people could get home safely to their families."

Matome Mathekga remarked:

"Let's pray that God protects everyone on the roads, we are losing too many lives on the roads. This is sad for the families."

Koks Timlamented:

"God bless South African roads, there is a lot going on in KZN."

4 dead in crash of 2 cars and 1 truck, SA upset

Briefly News previously reported that people lost their lives while travelling through KZN. The IPSS medical rescue was on the scene of the accident that involved a truck.

The car collision ended in a tragedy. South Africans were moved by the accident, and many spread awareness about the dangers of the roads during December.

IPSS medical rescue was first on the scene, and they attended to patients involved in a 3-vehicle collision. Two light motor vehicles collided with a truck.

