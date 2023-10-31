A safari vehicle broke down during a game drive, resulting in an encounter with an angry elephant

The passengers were caught in a stressful situation but are finding humour in the ordeal as the video goes viral

Mzansi viewers joined in laughing while empathising with the safari-goers as they too would have panicked

In an unusual and comical turn of events, a TikTok video captured a safari vehicle breakdown during a game drive, leading to an encounter with an irate elephant, much to the stress of the passengers.

This viral video has changed many people's minds on going on safari, lol. Image: @travelwith_daan

Source: TikTok

The video, shared by user @travelwith_daan, has gone viral, eliciting laughter from Mzansi viewers who could empathise with the tense situation.

Safari car breaks down, elephant gets angry

The clip shows the stranded safari vehicle, its occupants visibly anxious as an agitated elephant approaches. The tension is palpable as the passengers grapple with the tension of their predicament, exacerbated by the unwelcome attention of the elephant.

People were stressed! Take a look:

Mzansi laughs at the people’s panic

The humour in the video stems from the relatable situation; anyone in their shoes might understandably be stressed when faced with an angry elephant, compounded by the fact that their vehicle had encountered an issue with the wheel.

Mzansi viewers found amusement in the scenario, expressing both laughter and empathy for the passengers' panic.

Read some comments:

Libala was stressed:

“I would just abandon the car and run.”

kunkun735 said:

“Imagine if just a lion appears and says hi...”

Boris joked:

“Was this part of the adventure package?!”

King_kolo laughed:

“The fear is clearly written on your face!”

SA men shout at elephant in Zimbabwe as it charges into pool

In related news, Briefly News reported that an elephant in Zimbabwe charged into a pool at two men trying to save her baby. The men saw their lives flashing before their eyes and fled the comfort of the swimming pool.

Netizens understood why the mother did it and could not help but laugh when one of the men shouted "Voetsek!" to the elephant.

@limpopo.vet.safar posted the hilarious video on TikTok of the elephant fetching her calf from the pool the baby wandered into at a lodge in Zimbabwe.

Source: Briefly News