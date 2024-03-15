Mzansi social media were amused by a post that the Tshwane Metro Police Department impounded tuk-tuks

It was reported that 24 tricycle vehicles were impounded after it was found that they were not on the road legally

Netizens had a field day with the post as they shared their banter and two cents on the matter

Mzansi was amused by news of 24 tuk-tuks being impounded. Image: Tshwane Metro Police Department

South African netizens couldn't help poking fun at the news about several tuk-tuk vehicles being impounded by the Tshwane Metro Police Department.

Police impound tuk tuks in Tshwane

A Facebook post shared by the police department features images of the three-wheeled vehicles which were taken into police custody due to issues of compliance.

"TMPD Taxi unit members impounded 24 Tuk Tuks during an operation today in Eersterust, east of Tshwane, for various offences and noncompliance," the post was captioned.

According to Trip.com, tuk-tuks are motorised 3-wheeled rickshaws that ferry passengers around. The name comes from the sound their engines make as they splutter through the city streets.

SA amused by impounded tuk-tuks

Mzansi netizens were amused by the odd vehicle and responded with humorous comments, as some people wondered how tuk-tuks were even permitted to be on the road.

Others questioned why tuk-tuks were being targeted when many other non-compliant vehicles were on the road.

Ntanga Bushy Pukies Moretimer replied:

"Thank you. One can ask self that how they got delivered into the country without any officials noticing, especially at the border."

Violet Mini Mini commented:

"Bathong I saw this thing in Mozambique ."

Dolamo Dumisani Ngwato replied:

"Kodwa how many unroadworthy small business vehicles are operating around Mamelodi, but they never get impounded??"

Marietjie Booysen replied:

"Tuk tuk is a life saver than the Uber, Bolt and the taxis. Why take them off the road? There is no jobs for our people at least they make an income and they help putting food on their tables. They also have families. This is really heaetbroken taking peoples food money away TSEK!!!!!!!!! I will be voting PA. At least they will fight for their people. ."

Albert Kester said:

"The order came from a taxi boss ."

Mashinini Mmabatho Bridgette asked:

"How did they get into our country in the first place?"

Thabiso Matlhoko Wakwa Kwenamore wrote:

"Kante it has three wheels ."

Brilliant 15-year-old boy builds tuk-tuk that runs on solar power

In another story, Briefly News reported that a 15-year-old teenager from Sri Lanka, Suntharalingam Piranawan, got media attention after he built a solar-powered tricycle.

In an interview with the BBC, the boy revealed that he made the mini taxi from scraps of old vehicles lying around.

Piranawan revealed that he spent eight months working on the project. He added that building things from waste materials is so rewarding.

