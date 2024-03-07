A video featuring a white South African man in US police custody is making waves on social media

The guy can be seen in the clip claiming that he is Zulu when asked about where he comes from

South African TikTokkers were amused and stunned by the man's identification, and reacted in the comments section

A white South African man in US police custody identified himself as Zulu. The short clip, filmed in an interrogation room landed on TikTok.

Mlungu man claims Zulu heritage

It shows the man confidently asserting his Zulu heritage when questioned by an officer about his origins.

The video posted by @red46664 quickly gained traction on TikTok. South Africans expressed a mix of amusement and disbelief at the man's claim.

CCTV footage spreads on TikTok

The footage clocked more than 278,000 views and shows no sign of stopping any time soon.

Watch the video below:

Amusement and disbelief

Over a thousand people were stunned by the unexpected claim and took to the comments section to share their reactions.

TikTok users from KwaZulu-Natal pointed out the inconsistencies in his story, and others found humour in the situation.

Read a few comments below:

@Fatz noted:

"He doesn't sound South African."

@ZamaJobe posted:

"Hau uMkhaya bakithi."

@NonnyMakhanya asked:

"Manje Hillcrest ne Newcastle kuhlanganaphi? "

Abuti Nteteki wrote:

"I got fined in LA by the police for jaywalking. My excuse was that I was from South Africa and we don’t have roads, so I was unaware it’s an offence to cross a road."

@Sandisokwanele suggested:

"Give that man umqombothi he deserves it. "

@Siphamandla.Maneli mentioned:

"Legend of all legends. Give that man a beer. Black label. "

@Siphumelelez highlighted:

"Newcastle and the Valley of a Thousand Hills are both in KZN but very far from each other. His whole story is suspicious."

@dion_black02 added:

"Leave him alone! The man wants to be Zulu. He properly grew up with Zulu people. "

American man goes viral for singing in IsiZulu

Recently, Briefly News reported that an American man wowed online users after he showed himself singing in one of South Africa's languages.

A clip shows a man from the United States of America singing in IsiZulu, one of South Africa's 12 official languages spoken in Mzansi.

