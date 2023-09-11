Masechaba Ndlovu is facing accusations of lying about her allegations against Jub Jub, where she claimed the rapper had non-consensual sex with her during their past relationship

Fans of Jub Jub have pointed out inconsistencies in her story, as an old article revealed her previous account of being molested by her stepfather at a young age

Social media users have criticized Ndlovu for her alleged falsehoods and some have suggested that she should be held accountable for her serious allegations against Jub Jub

Masechaba Ndlovu has been accused of lying after social media users spotted inconsistencies in her allegations against Jub Jub. The media personality who is among the women who took the rapper to court allegedly lied about the case.

Masechaba Ndlovu has been accused of lying against Jub Jub. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Tebogo Letsie/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images and @official_jubjub

Mzansi notices loopholes in Masechaba's case against Jub Jub

Jub Jub's fans have accused Masechaba Ndlovu of lying against the Uyajola 9/9 host. Ndlovu claims Jub Jub, real name Molemo Maarohanye, slept with her without consent while they were dating decades ago.

In her story, the former Into Africa host alleged that Jub Jub slept with her when she was still a virgin. She claims that the incident took place at Jub Jub's parent's house in Naturena between 1999 and 2000.

However, fans have discovered an old article shared on by @azania1023 which noted that the star said she was molested by her stepfather for three days when she was just 11 years old. This threw a shadow of doubt among fans who are calling Masechaba Ndlovu out for lying against Jub Jub.

Fans blast Masechaba Ndlovu for lying

Social media users took to the street to call out Ndlovu. Many said she should be arrested for making serious allegations against Jub Jub.

@Modiba_Aubrey_M said:

"This doesn’t make sense really, and she will have to prove her case in the court of law.."

@BetterMan_Qwabe commented:

"This woman is a problem, it was on Babes Wodumo, Dj Fresh, now she's on Jub Jub. I don't know about Zama and Sjava "

@DaleGoldsmith7 added:

I don't like this Masechaba she is very insulting and biased toward South Africans who speak against immigrants on her show.

@TDMK_28 noted:

"I think the entertainment industry does not want Jub Jub. They're threatened by his presence."

Jub Jub: Uyajola 9/9 host and rapper faces multiple accusations of assaulting his cousin

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub's criminal charges keep increasing weekly, as he faces multiple accusations after the star's cousin accused him of sexual abuse.

The Uyajola 9/9 host Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye finds himself in hot waters as his family relative, a singer who didn't want to be named, said her cousin started assaulting her physically on the year he was released on parole from jail in 2017.

