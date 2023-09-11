Babes Wodumo, who recently suffered the loss of her husband Mampintsha and mother-in-law Zama Gumede, has raised concerns on social media

Fans expressed worry about her emotional well-being, feeling that she should still be given more time to grieve and heal

Despite mixed reactions, many social media users showed support and love for Babes Wodumo during this challenging period

A video of popular South African singer and dancer Babes Wodumo drinking champagne at the graveyard has gone viral on social media. The star's fans shared concerns for the grieving star.

Babes Wodumo has raised her followers' concerns after sharing a video. Image: @babes_wodumo

Babes Wodumo's video raises concerns

It has been less than a year since Babes Wodumo lost her husband, the legendary Mampintsha Shimora. The star also lost her mother-in-law Zama Gumede a few weeks after Mampintsha's death.

Social media users have been concerned about her well-being after going through a lot. A video shared on the star's Instagram page has raised concerns among social media users.

The clip which has garnered over 11 900 views and 200 comments got people talking. In the video, Mama Ka Sponge is seen opening a bottle of champagne while walking alone at the graveyard.

Mzansi showers Babes Wodumo with love

Social media users felt the star still needed more time to grieve and heal after losing her husband and mother-in-law in a short space.

@nomcebo_zikode commented:

"uma kuyintando yakhe kulungile, Be strong my love❤️"

@nocxymabika wrote:

"We love u boo ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@kolobebjatladi added:

"I think you should learn to accept everything you can't change it's time to move on Babes your family, your people, We need you. So you have to get out of that place and move on."

@ngcobo.pamela noted:

"You are in our thoughts and prayers Babes, no woman should go through what you are going through."

@nosipho_mantshangase said:

"Awww babes bantu it’s good to see that you are healing ❤️"

