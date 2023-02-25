Popular sangoma Gogo Maweni recently sent chills down her followers' spines when she posted a video while walking at the cemetery at ungodly hours

She said she loved being at the graveyard at 2 in the morning because it was very peaceful

The star's followers dished mixed reactions after watching the viral video, others said she was practising witchcraft

Dr Maweni is not afraid to show off her powers and sometimes the source of that power. The reality star who is always trending for the wrong reasons raised eyebrows with a recent video.

Dr Maweni shared a chilling video on her TikTok page. Image: @dr_maweni.

There's no doubt that Dr Maweni loves doing scary stuff that many only see in horror movies.

Dr Maweni shares a scary video while chilling at a graveyard at 2 am

The Izangoma Zodumo star who recently made headlines after sharing a video cuddling her snakes, including a large python posted another chilling video on her TikTok page.

In the chilling video, Dr Maweni showed that she had visited the cemetery at 2 in the morning, although she didn't disclose what she had gone there to do. She also expressed that she loves being at graveyards because it's peaceful. She wrote:

"Northside chilling ❤️ I love graveyards PEACE!"

Gogo Maweni's followers react to her viral video

The trending video didn't sit well with most TikTok users who accused Dr Maweni of practising witchcraft. Others asked why she wasn't scared of being at the graveyard at that time.

@user4110265033887 said:

"The only think you can do at the cemetery, is witchcraft."

@TheChosen1 wrote:

"Gogo what if you find the dead hosting a party and dancing at this time."

@Ms Joy noted:

"Graveyard peace with so many spirits in there."

@Mama we gals commented:

"What are you doing at the graveyard @ this time? Wabulala umntu ngoku akakulalisi uyomlalisa. Ndiyoyika."

@josephine _gm075 said:

"that place in the nite, even daylight I don't go close, I value my life, Jesus Christ."

