A US man took to social media to showcase how he can sing in a South African language

In the video, the young man can be seen singing in IsiZulu, which attracted many views and thousands of likes and comments

The online community reacted to the clip as they rushed to the guy's comments while giggling

An American man wowed online users after he showed himself singing in one of South Africa's languages.

An American man went viral singing in IsiZulu in a TikTok video. Image: @beyondborders_jh

Source: TikTok

Man sings in IsiZulu on TikTok

A clip posted by @beyondborders_jh shows a man from the United States of America singing in IsiZulu, one of South Africa's 12 official languages spoken in Mzansi. Taking to TikTok, the young man captioned his post saying:

"Sing or go back to the US."

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

He then proceeded to sing hilarious in IsiZulu, which captured the attention of many South African social media users and left them in stitches. The video of the American singing gathered over 494K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform within a day of its publication.

Watch the video below of the man singing hilariously:

SA in laughter over the man's clip

The man's content entertained many social media users as they flocked to his comments section to express their thoughts.

Dee. Nice said:

"Lol, he’s so cute, trying to sing it perfectly."

Lebomaphutha added:

"Please allow him to stay bandla."

Zwidiva poked fun at the man, saying:

"Your stay is officially extended by 24 months."

Lwie27 wrote:

"To us who watched it more than twice."

Gina commented:

"This is sooooo adorable! He's being polite with the words."

10ndoZoe said:

"Please, Lo Butie has proven that he qualifies for R350. Please show him the directions to Sassa."

US man explores South African cuisine in TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported on an American man who indulged in local cuisine in a video shared by an African restaurant page on TikTok.

The video posted by @katlegomayfair on the video platform shows the white man sitting down on a wooden chair as he feasted on chicken feet, meat stew and mogodu. He was also served pap and some veggies on the side.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News