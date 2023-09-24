Minnie Dlamini wished her Instagram followers a happy Heritage Day and posted a picture of her traditional outfit

The media personality represented her Zulu culture by beautifully donning clothes made from animal hide

Her fans loved the ensemble and many said she looked like the regal characters from the hit show Shaka iLembe

Minnie marked Heritage Day with a snap of her Zulu outfit. Image: @minnidlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini's beauty is legendary and has earned her It Girl status for many years. The mother of one proved on Heritage Day why she is considered one of the most stunning women in SA.

Minnie reps Zulu Heritage

The TV presenter proudly honoured her Zulu culture with a throwback picture of her in traditional clothes.

Minnie's smoky eyes and dark lipstick complimented her gorgeous features as she stood tall in the Zulu threads.

Traditional Zulu outfit amazes SA

In true Mzansi fashion, netizens rated the look and many reflected on the cultural diversity of our country.

See the Instagram post below:

SA's diverse culture

South Africa is known as the "Rainbow Nation" due to its rich tapestry of diverse cultures and religions. According to the government, the country does not have one specific heritage. Within the boundaries of Mzansi, there are a multitude of communities, including the Zulu, Xhosa, Pedi, Tswana, Ndebele, Khoisan, Hindu, Muslim, Afrikaner, and many more.

Read some of the comments below from Minnie's post below:

@beckym001 said:

"Yho. You are stunning ma'am wow."

@realunklefelo posted:

"Ngifun ugshata u Minnie Dlamini, but firts I gotta make a milli."

@fanelefm wrote:

"Ncoooo❤️❤️❤️beautiful and perfect."

@yee_spark mentioned:

"It's givin' Shaka iLembe S2."

@unganikezeli stated:

"Thank you Minnie enjoy darling."

@thaka_mnguni wrote:

"Queen is the title bakwethu."

@nokwanelisa commented:

"Sinyiswe lani eksen kangaka.❤️❤️overload"

@lisalovesher added:

"The original intomb' yomzulu.❤️"

