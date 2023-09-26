The Queen of Limpopo music, Makhadzi, has reached new heights with her new album Mbofholowo

The "Freedom album" - an independent project under her new stable, Makhadzi Entertainment, has hit the 1 million streams milestone in two days

Her fans were left in awe of her hard work and craftsmanship, flooding her announcement with congratulatory messages

Makhadzi's album 'Mbofholowo' has shown incredible success by hitting the 1 million streams milestone in two days. Images: @makhadzisa

September has been a season of elevation for one of South Africa's darlings, Makhadzi, as she celebrated her new album's success.

Makhadzi's Mbofholowo hits 1 million streams in 2 days

The singer who recently released Johnny featuring Prince Benzo from her independent album Mbofholowo, which she explained is a freedom album where she features many musicians like Inkabi Nation's Lwah Ndlunkulu, had a special announcement.

She took to her Instagram to announce that the album, produced under her recording label Makhadzi Entertainment, has reached the 1 million stream mark in just two days of its release. This is what Makhadzi said:

"1 million streams in 2 days thank you."

Check out her announcement in the post below:

Fans congratulate Makhadzi on Mbofholowo's success

Helping her celebrate the milestone, her online fans flooded the high-energy performer's post with messages of congratulations:

@rudzani_racheal toasted:

"Cheers to 'Mbofholowo', here’s to many more STREAMS... Makhadzi Entertainment to the world, UNSTOPPABLE!"

@malvinejaguar motivated her:

"You are hot, the album is hot keep doing what you do Makhadzi."

@martin._.mpuse affirmed her:

"The Queen That You Are Khadziii!"

@teeks015 confessed:

"We've been playing this the whole day Khadzi @jaykhalo."

@arenddenagh showed love with no borders:

"We love you Makhadzi... all the way from Ghana."

@sleazy_beesa was hooked:

"This album is a hit, well done danko."

