A Mzansi well-known snake rescuer caught a rare juvenile natal black snake in Dawncliffe

Nick Evans gave a bit of detail regarding the snake, saying its type is one of the most placid snakes around

The online community reacted to the Facebook post, with many admiring the photos Evans took

A South African well-known snake rescuer came across a juvenile natal black snake which is rare to find.

In a Facebook post, Nick Evans shared how he caught the snake and expressed his excitement with his social media followers. Evans said he was called to the Dawncliffe area after workers discovered the snake.

"I see so few of these snakes, and have exceptionally few photos. So I just had to get photos before releasing this little female. Now I need to catch an adult to photograph- they're a lot more bulky.

"They grow to be quite large, over a meter, and chunky too. They're often mistaken for Black Mambas, but as you can see, they're pitch black with a shiny appearance. Mambas are more or a grey colour, with a matt appearance, and white belly."

According to Evans, the natal black snakes feed on frogs, rodents and even other snakes. He added that they are one of the most placid snakes around.

Netizens show love to Evans

The online community reacted to the Facebook post, with many admiring the photos. See the comments below:

@David Sedden loved:

"Stunning pictures Nick."

@Lynette Bodenstein Van Staden wrote:

"I also had the (once in a lifetime) opportunity to see one on the Amatola Trails 3 years ago❤️."

@Scott Taylor Peek commented:

"Rare one from my point, that's awesome 👌."

@Glendyr Roberts said:

"A real beauty Nick. Appreciate all the info!"

