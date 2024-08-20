A Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans and his partner Dr. Carla Goede had their hands full with savings snakes

The duo caught four snakes and missed one because it slithered into an inaccessible ceiling

The online community reacted to the post, with many applauding Nick and Dr. Carla for their work

Nick Evans and Dr Goede caught four mambas in Durban. Images: @Artistic Operations/ Getty Images, @Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/ Facebook

A South African well-known snake rescuer, Nick Evans and his partner Dr. Carla Goede had their hands full over the weekend. The two caught 5 mambas in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to a Facebook post by Nick Evans, they rescued the first mamba on Friday in Westville North. A dog alerted its owner to a snake at the bottom of his garden, on the ground among some shrubs, by his boundary fence. The duo arrived and saved the day.

They moved to their second location in Queensburgh, Escombe. A black mamba was seen near a front door, but at the site of humans, moved down and out the property, hiding among a patch of Agave. They rescued the 2.5m+- snake.

A third mamba was spotted in Dawncliffe (Westville). However, Dr. Carla Goede and Nick were late to rescue that one. It slithered into the ceiling (an inaccessible one), through a small gap, which no one was aware of.

On Saturday, they were called again in Westville North. A male mamba was rescued. Nick was then called in Glenmore where a snake was spotted in a garage. He rescued that one as well.

Nick Evans and Dr Goede go on a snake hunt

See the Facebook post below:

Netizens happy with snake rescuer's job

The online community reacted to the post, with many applauding Nick and Dr. Goede for their work.

@Vukile Veekay expressed:

"I will never stay in Westville because of Snakes never."

@Shabeer Ahmed Cassimjee shared:

"God Blessed both of you. A really great job done. Mambas all saved and not hurt. You guys have guts and nerves of steel. Thank you for sharing this pics and the story."

@Mark Anthony commented:

"You guy's are so good."

@Judy Benschop said:

"Yo, looks like you had a few adrenalin rushes!!"

Durban snake rescuer saves a 2.5m black mamba

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Durban snake rescuer saving a 2.5m black mamba.

According to a Facebook post by Nick, he and veterinarian Dr Carla Goede were on their way to treat one of the monitor lizards who survived a dog attack when they received a call about a black mamba in a garage in Westville. They made a U-turn and attended to it.

Source: Briefly News