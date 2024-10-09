A South African well-known rescuer, Nick Evans shared some interesting snake facts

The gentleman was studying a female python that weighed 25kg and was 3.5m long

The online community reacted to the information, with many thanking Evans for sharing it

Nick Evans showed off a 25kg female python. Images: @Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

Source: Facebook

South African well-known snake rescuer observed a large snake that is about to lay eggs this summer.

In a Facebook post by Nick Evans, he said he was studying the 25kg female python that is 3.5m long since 2020. Her last checkup was last year and since then she has gained 10kg.

"This species actually grows to be longer and heavier than this. Although, I've never been lucky enough to have personally seen one longer than 4m, or over 30kg."

Evans added that the huge snake is about to lay eggs in this summer. He also calmed people's nerves, saying the snake was not harmful at all.

"Her eyes are blue, indicating she's about to shed her skin. She's also due to lay eggs this summer"

"Pythons are terrified of humans, with no records of them killing a human in many decades in South Africa (when there were more proper giant Southern African pythons around - also not sure when the last record was of one actually eating someone, let alone killing)."

Nick Evans studies huge python

See the Facebook post below:

Netizens thank Nick Evans for the information

The online community thanked the snake rescuer for keeping them informed and sharing the much-needed information about snakes.

@Eileen Perks wrote:

"Thanks for sharing Nick, always appreciated."

@Steven Behrens commented:

"She's an absolute unit! What a beautiful snake!"

@Fiona Singh shared:

"Thank you..keep spreading the Education.. she was such a treat to see on my feed.. a real beauty."

@Melissa Makan said:

"Incredibly beautiful. Thanks for sharing."

Black mamba angry at snake rescuer

In another story, Briefly News reported about an unhappy black mamba that hid in a leaf blower.

A well-known snake catcher, Nick Evans, rescued a black mamba from a leaf blower in Westville, Durban. According to a Facebook post by Evan, a gardener had seen a black snake in a shed on many occasions but thought nothing of it. On Monday, Evans was called to the rescue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News