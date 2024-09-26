“Vine Snakes Are Becoming Active”: Snake Expert Nick Evans Shows Picture of Cheeky Rescue
- Nick Evans, a Durban-based snake rescuer, shared on Facebook that he got a call for a vine snake
- He said that vine snakes are highly venomous yet extremely docile and rarely pose a threat
- Nick also noted that these types of snakes enjoy feasting on lizards, baby birds and other snakes
Well-known snake rescuer Nick Evans continues to do what he does best. The Durban-based reptile enthusiast recently shared that he received a call to rescue a vine snake in the Westville area, which was the first in a while.
Nick Evans rescues vine snake
On his Facebook account, Nick noted that calls for the vine snake would pick up soon, as September and October are its mating season.
"The vine snakes are becoming active," he told social media users.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"I had started seeing a few pictures of them being sighted around Durban on social media, so I wondered when my first call of the season would come through."
Nick shared that his recent capture of a vine snake was cheeky, and the slithering reptile had every right to be unhappy as he had disturbed the snake's relaxation time.
What to know about vine snakes
According to Nick, these types of snakes are highly venomous, although they are extremely docile and rarely pose a threat.
He added in his descriptive Facebook post:
"They're rarely a threat to dogs either, as dogs can't get to them or usually see them due to their arboreal habits and camouflage."
The reptile enthusiast also notes that vine snakes feed on lizards, baby birds and green snakes of the Philothamnus genus, such as spotted bush snakes and Natal green snakes.
Take a look at the vine snake in the post below:
Nick Evans and partner catch 4 black mambas
Briefly News also reported that Nick and his snake-rescuing partner, Dr Carla Goede, caught four black mambas and missed one more as it slithered into an inaccessible ceiling.
Social media users in the Facebook post's comment section applauded the duo for a job well done on capturing the snake.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za