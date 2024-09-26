Nick Evans, a Durban-based snake rescuer, shared on Facebook that he got a call for a vine snake

He said that vine snakes are highly venomous yet extremely docile and rarely pose a threat

Nick also noted that these types of snakes enjoy feasting on lizards, baby birds and other snakes

Well-known snake rescuer Nick Evans continues to do what he does best. The Durban-based reptile enthusiast recently shared that he received a call to rescue a vine snake in the Westville area, which was the first in a while.

Nick Evans rescues vine snake

On his Facebook account, Nick noted that calls for the vine snake would pick up soon, as September and October are its mating season.

"The vine snakes are becoming active," he told social media users.

"I had started seeing a few pictures of them being sighted around Durban on social media, so I wondered when my first call of the season would come through."

Nick shared that his recent capture of a vine snake was cheeky, and the slithering reptile had every right to be unhappy as he had disturbed the snake's relaxation time.

What to know about vine snakes

According to Nick, these types of snakes are highly venomous, although they are extremely docile and rarely pose a threat.

He added in his descriptive Facebook post:

"They're rarely a threat to dogs either, as dogs can't get to them or usually see them due to their arboreal habits and camouflage."

The reptile enthusiast also notes that vine snakes feed on lizards, baby birds and green snakes of the Philothamnus genus, such as spotted bush snakes and Natal green snakes.

Nick Evans and partner catch 4 black mambas

Briefly News also reported that Nick and his snake-rescuing partner, Dr Carla Goede, caught four black mambas and missed one more as it slithered into an inaccessible ceiling.

Social media users in the Facebook post's comment section applauded the duo for a job well done on capturing the snake.

