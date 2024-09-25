“He Is So Wrong for This”: Talented Mime Mimics People in Public, Netizens Floored
- A talented mime floored onlookers in a public setting as they imitated unsuspecting passersby
- A now-viral clip of the impromptu shenanigans was shared by social media user @Am-Blujay on X
- Netizens had fun in the comments as they reacted to the bizarre scenes with a trove of sharp jokes
It's usually the bane of any person's life when the next person — be it a friend, family, colleague or even worse, child — imitates their every action mockingly.
What more if a total stranger mimicked those motions with such precision that it looked like you were looking into a mirror?
Talented mime mimics people in public
An X user, @Am_Blujay, shared these exact scenes, showing people in a public square floored by the apparent shadow following them.
The caption read:
"Lmao. He is wrong for this."
The 60-second clip captures the magic and creativity of a mime in what appears to be a South American or Spanish country.
He is seen trailing several people, including a young lady, an older gentleman, and even one stomping away angrily as he walks through the town square.
All eyes are on the mime as he repeats the unpredictable actions of the people milling about with unprecedented accuracy and anticipation.
Those watching and witnessing the eyebrow-raising shenanigans in person weren't the only ones floored as a buzz washed over social media.
Unnerving accuracy stumps onlookers
The video attracted 113,000 views, 4300 likes, 550 bookmarks, and 970 reposts five hours after its publication.
Briefly News looks at some of the hilarious reactions to it.
@kakajaluo wrote:
"My favourite follow; can't miss a daily laugh."
@Brendahphillip said:
"Give him an Oscar."
@lilyjoelily added:
"He did it so well."
