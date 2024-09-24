An arrest inside a bin is not a common sight, but has SA cackling after a video of a man saying goodbye to his freedom from it

X user @SelloLibram shared a peculiar video showing the man being wheeled into the back of a cop car in a red dustbin

Local social media users, in their typical opinionated fashion, took to the poster's mention to howl at the bizarre scenes

A video shows police arresting a man after finding him hiding inside a wheelie bin. Images: Fanalog, Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

South Africa loves a good movie, and it doesn't get better than one out of a wheelie bin, not meant for anything other than the rubble you throw away.

The latter, in any event, could just as well describe the character of someone hiding in it, thinking they'll evade the cops.

Cops find alleged illegal foreigner hiding in bin

An expressive X user, @SelloLibram, took to the platform to share a video of this unravelling. Expressing their thoughts, they posted it with the caption:

"An illegal foreigner in South Africa caught hiding inside a trash wheelie bin by [the] South African police and immigration officials. He apparently cried when [they] opened the trash bin [to find him in it]."

The 23-second material captures a hive of law enforcement activity.

South African Police Service (SAPS) and Gauteng Traffic Wardens branded vehicles can be seen in the precinct, highlighting the hive of activity.

Several officials are seen pushing a red wheelie bin with a man in it. No audio can be heard except for the music added to the clip.

Online users chirp over arrest

The man is loaded onto the back of a van after his arrest before the clip ends. Expectedly, conjecture followed as online onlookers made suppositions.

Briefly News looks at the colourful commentary.

@umtapi wrote:

"A serious question needs to be asked. Would @EFFSouthAfrica do this spring cleaning if they were voted in May?"

@kaboTheophilous said:

"Akere they are land owners. Now, he must go cry on his land back home."

@NotSoSerious09 added:

"These are the people who talk cr*p about SA but hide in garbage bins when they should be heading back to their own countries. Life must be nice in SA that you cry."

Source: Briefly News