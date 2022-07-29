Nick Evans got a call-out which led him to a snake he normally never sees during the colder months, a vine snake

The snake was in Queensburgh and Nick found it quite funny that it was happily chilling on the handlebars of a motorbike

Nick says these little snakes are highly venomous and super fast and come out full force in the summertime

KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans got a call-out that he never expected to get in the winter season. A highly venomous vine snake was trying to catch a ride on someone’s motorbike, lol.

Snake rescuer Nick Evans got a call out for a Vine Snake which surprised him. Image: Facebook / Nick Evans

While many people fear snakes, people like Nick have made it easier to understand them and have given people a lot more to think about when coming across one.

Taking to his Facebook page with his genius narration, Nick explained that he got a call-out in Queensburgh and it was a vine snake.

Nick explained that while he sees over 50 of these deadly little beasts in summer, getting called to bag one in winter is definitely out of the ordinary.

“Last summer was the busiest vine snake season I've ever had. I received close to 50 calls for them. I haven't seen one of these highly venomous snakes all winter, though, which is normal for them.”

As the snake was chilling on the handlebars of a motorbike and was not the first to do so, Nick made a joke claiming these little guys are clearly keen on an adventure.

“When I arrived, the shaken snake had moved up to higher ground- on the handlebars of a motorbike. I remember catching one on a bicycle handlebar. Seems they're keen for excursions.”

Snake rescuer Nick Evans saves family from an unexpected visitor - a black mamba in the house

In related news, Briefly News reported that snake rescuer and hero Nick Evans from Durban was exhilarated by a call from a family whose home was invaded by a venomous snake. The family from Maphephetha in Inanda was relaxing after a long day spent spring cleaning when they saw the unwelcome visitor slithering from nowhere into the house.

The deadly serpent didn't seem to pose any threat as it went straight into the bedroom. The family tried getting rid of the snake by using Jeyes Fluid to irritate it. As usual, says Nick, it didn't work. That's when he was called to the rescue.

The snake rescuer found the family calm as they waited outside. They wanted to see if the snake would come out through the door or a broken window. As Nick walked into the house, he was told that they thought the snake went under a bed.

