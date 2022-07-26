Patients southeast of Johannesburg have had interrupted service at a local clinic because a cleaner said they saw a snake

Katlehong clinic staff now refuse to return to work as the snake catchers were unable to find the snake

Jack Bloom is urging government to get professionals in to do a sweep so that staff members can return to work

There is nothing worse than an unwanted guest, especially when it is a slithering one. A clinic in the southeast of Johannesburg, Katlehong Clinic, was evacuated when a snake was spotted hanging out in the clinic.

With a lot of people being totally terrified of snakes and Mzansi being home to many highly venomous ones, some staff members are so shook that they are now scared to come back to work.

TimesLIVE reported that snake catchers were called; however, they were unable to catch the snake as they could not find it. With the snake still on the loose, staff members have decided to stay home. Ain’t nobody wanting to share their sarmie with a snake.

Magagula Clinic management promised that the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID) would unpack the clinic to make sure the snake was gone, but that apparently did not happen as those workers too were "bang for the slang".

DA Gauteng shadow health MEC MPL Jack Bloom claims that while staff were evacuated at the time the snake was spotted, their not returning to work has put patients in a tough and critical position. He is calling for urgent measures to be taken.

“Meanwhile, patients are suffering because of the disruption in treatment. Professionals should be brought in to thoroughly examine the clinic to ensure that staff and patients are safe from the snake,” reported SA People.com.

The situation is pressing and still ongoing, with little to no resolution in sight.

