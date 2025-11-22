A man posted a TikTok video showing a creature mistaken for a rat in Soweto became a viral sensation

The TikTok creator went viral after capturing the mammal near the township and it was an unbelievable size

South Africans were amused by the video showing the animal that looked like it was living the soft life

A video TikTok showed people an animal on the loose. Viewers were disturbed as the man panned the camera to show the size of the mammal that he spotted in Soweto.

A man spotted mammal in Soweto and posted it on TikTok. Image: Emmanuel Croset

The post the man shared thinking he was recording a rat received thousands of likes. People had hilarious comments after seeing the size of the creature the man filmed.

In a video on TikTok by @user6635886011253, a man was amazed by the size of a mammal he was looking at. The gent was convinced he was recording a rat from Soweto but after he zoomed in on the animal the same size as a small dog ,it was evidently a dassie.. The dassie was eating in the video that caught many South Africans attention as the caption detailed it was in Soweto.

South Africa jokes about mistaken rat

Many people commented on the videos pointing out the mammal was a dassie. They are sociable mammals and are closely related to elephants. They also go by different names including the rock hryax, rock rabbitt, imbila in IsiZulu and.dassie translates to beaver fom Afrikaans. Dassie typically do not have a tail. The South African National Bodiverty Institute reported that dassies were eaten all over Africa, a fact which inspired comments about the dassie being relish.

Dasssies are common in South Africa and were a meat source. Image: Thefullframefox

. Watch the video of the dassie mistake for a rat and read people's hilarious comments below:

urbannomad54 was full of jokes:

"Alex has some competition 💀"

Marcus pointed out:

"That's not a rat bro, I can't see clearly what it is but it's definitely not a rat."

Kerry gushd over the little mammal:

"They are so cute and harmless. they come out the drains and lay in the sun in the mornings not a care in the world."

Masindy Mthanti (Busi) exclaimed:

"That is definitely not a rat."

King O.D agreed that the little animal was no:

"It's not a rat, I don't know what it is, but it ain't no rat."

Palesa Tito 🇿🇦 joked about the mammal eaten by some:

"Hhai nina. Yi seshebo lesi phela (That is stew right there😂)."

M.B FATHER LAND also pointed out it was dassie:

"No it's not a rat just don't know what it is but I don't think it's a rat."

