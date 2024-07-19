Mzansi enjoyed a good laugh when they saw a clip of two men screaming and running away from a rat while at work

The two grown men were the ones who had the power first as they trapped the rat between two broomsticks, but when the rat escaped, things hit the fan

They screamed and ran like headless chickens all around the office, trying to escape a rat that they could not see but sense

Two grown men made every South African’s day after a hilarious clip trended on TikTok.

Two grown men floored Mzansi when they participated in a hilarious rat chase. Image: @terror_fuz

Source: TikTok

The two gents on duty were seen trapping a rat between two broomsticks, but trouble started when the rat escaped.

Grown men screaming and running from a tiny rat at work

It’s always funny to see black men behaving childishly as they are the ones who demand power in their homes. The two guys satisfied Mzansi when they were terrified of a tiny rat in the office.

The gents were caught on camera trying to trap a rat between two broomsticks. When the rats escaped the little silly trap they’d created, the gents were startled and ran for their lives from a rat they could not even see but could only sense.

See the video’s caption:

“Scream like Oscar Pistorius.”

Watch the clip below:

Netizens floored by men chased by a rat

Netizens could not hold back their thoughts as they sprinted to the comment section to share the laughter with the rest of Mzansi:

@Pabalelo Ntsoane could not believe his eyes and ears:

"That scream broke the record."

@lekhoupa77 was too shook to comprehend what was happening in the clip:

"Was that 2 grown men running from a rat."

@arnoldlin was floored by the silly behaviour:

"Big men screaming like this."

@Molwedi Rams made a confession:

"I would run for my life I hate rats."

