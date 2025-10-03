“Who’s Your Mayor?”: Pretoria CBD’s Clean Streets Impress South Africans

A local TikTok user shared a surprisingly positive video showing a clean and dirt-free Pretoria CBD

Pretoria, which falls under the City of Tshwane, is run by the political party ActionSA, with Dr Nasiphi Moya serving as the city's mayor

Several South Africans applauded the leadership, while others noted how filthy their own cities were

People wondered about Pretoria's mayor after seeing the cleanliness of the CBD. Images: Westend61, P A Thompson

Source: Getty Images

A video of the clean and well-maintained Central Business District (CBD) of Pretoria made the rounds on the internet, leaving many residents and social media users surprised. Many felt it was only right to give the leadership a pat on the back.

On 27 September, 2025, the TikTok account @cos2882 uploaded a video showing the city's litter-free streets, a sight that had been unfamiliar for quite some time.

TikTok user @mysticblue59_gem_in_i remarked in the comments:

"At least your mayor is good at their job. Who's your mayor?"

Who is Mayor Nasiphi Moya?

Councillor Moya, who joined the political party ActionSA in 2021, was elected as the Executive Mayor of Tshwane on 9 October, 2024. In 2023, she was first sworn in as the City of Tshwane's PR Councillor and was elected Deputy Mayor a year later.

The former Democratic Alliance member started her political career at the University of Cape Town (UCT), graduating with a Bachelor of Social Science in Politics and Public Policy and Administration in 2007. She was awarded an Honours Degree specialising in Public Affairs and Administration in 2008 (UCT) and a Master of Philosophy specialising in Public Affairs and Administration in 2011 (UCT). She became Dr Moya in 2021 after obtaining her PhD in Political Science from the University of the Western Cape.

Dr Nasiphi Moya was born in Mpikwana, Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape. Image: @dr_nasperm

Source: TikTok

Clean Pretoria CBD stuns South Africans

Thousands of South African online users gathered in the comment section in awe, comparing the clean city to others across the country. People also mentioned a few political parties and praised ActionSA for keeping the city centre clean.

@11567769com said to the public:

"Come to Johannesburg and see the definition of pigsty. Calling it dirty is not enough. Please find me the exact word."

@khutsisokayla confessed in the comments:

"I couldn't find a reason to continue voting, but ActionSA restored hope. They've got my vote."

@jethromokwena had a different way of viewing the progression, writing:

"For cities to be clean, it's not about political parties, it's about us, the citizens, if we stop littering and obey the bylaws of cities."

@thabo_kt shared their opinion under the post:

"Even though it's clean and well-maintained, Tzaneen still holds the title of the cleanest town in South Africa."

@snexngcobo assumed the reason for the tidy city:

"It's clean because nothing is happening there. There is no money there."

After watching the clip, a surprised @mmamutle_vital_sweets said:

"I almost didn't recognise the city. Finally, our beautiful city is coming back!"

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

