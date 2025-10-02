A South African woman claimed to have seen Kenny G on the same FlySafair flight as her to Durban

The well-known saxophonist and composer is currently touring South Africa, visiting four major cities

Local internet users dubbed the Grammy Award winner as humble, while others joked about his songs being played at weddings

Kenny G was deemed humble when he used a local airline to travel between South African cities for his shows. Images: Peacock, Johnny Nunez

A woman on a FlySafair flight allegedly spotted legendary, award-winning saxophonist Kenny G on the same plane as her. Many praised the musician for his humility and joked about his music being played at weddings.

The woman, using the name Makhwela, uploaded a picture of a man resembling Kenny G to her TikTok account on 1 October, 2025, claiming they were flying to Durban.

She shared in the comments:

"He was in the first seat after the pilot. After they announced he was flying with us, he then walked up to greet people and took pics."

Currently on a world tour, Kenny G, real name Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, performed in Durban at the International Convention Centre on 1 October, 2025. The composer will be visiting additional South African cities over the next few days:

2 October, 2025: The Grand Arena, GrandWest - Cape Town

The Grand Arena, GrandWest - Cape Town 3 October, 2025: Sun City Superbowl - North West

Sun City Superbowl - North West 4 October, 2025: Sunbet Arena, Times Square - Pretoria

Kenny G is known for many hit tracks, including 'Forever in Love.' Image: John Medina

Kenny G regarded as humble

Hundreds of people commented in awe of the humility displayed in Makhwela's TikTok post. Others joked that they could taste and smell certain meals after seeing the photo, as Kenny G's music is often played at wedding receptions during meal times, especially in non-White communities.

A starstruck @fezilenaks noted:

"Legends are humble."

@leatitia652 was in agreement, writing:

"It shows how humble he is. It's actually a big lesson to learn: your position or status in life does not determine your humility and humbleness. I will go watch him in Sun City."

@inukafragrancesbotswana asked with humour:

"Did you tell him about how we abuse his songs in Africa during weddings?"

@motheo_mothupi jokingly told the woman:

"You should have asked him to play in the sky via loudspeaker so that Ramaphosa knows that it's time to feed us."

Seeing the comments about Kenny G's choice to fly with the local airline, @denverpillay4 remarked:

"Not all celebrities roll with big dollars, but it didn’t bother him."

After hearing the song Makhwela used for her post, @curlyleo30 told the public:

"This music makes me want to grab a plate and stand in line for food while looking to see when the bridal couple is coming back from the photoshoot."

Take a look at the TikTok post below:

